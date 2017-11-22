Lamborghini Is Making An EV That Has 4 Motors, Repairs Itself And Does Justice To An Angry V12 Engine

Lamborghini, quite unlike its rival, Ferrari, seems to be more open to change and progress in the automotive world. While the company with the prancing horse has declared time and time again that it will never build a fully electric car due to its lack of character, Lamborghini has taken the opposite route.

Just recently, the exotic car maker, in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, announced the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, a hypercar that is fully electric, self-repairing, and every bit as intimidating as an ICE car with a V12 engine.

The Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is pretty much a concept car at this stage. Despite this, however, the Terzo Millennio, which literally means “Third Millennium,” is a hypercar designed to usher in the next generation of automobiles in the supercar industry. Featuring tech that has not been seen in the current generation of vehicles, Lamborghini and MIT’s creation is nothing short of a monster.

According to Lamborghini’s official webpage for the Terzo Millennio, the EV hypercar is a project that aims to create a true sports car for the future. Overall, the Terzo Millenio is developed according to four primary pillars — Energy, Innovation in Materials, Powertrain and Vehicle Architecture, and last but not least, Sound and Emotion.

Considering that it is created for an era where ICE cars are phased out, the Terzo Millenio is powered by an electric motor. This configuration, of course, can provide the vehicle with instant torque and huge peaks of power.

The vehicle’s powertrain and vehicle architecture are unique as well, with MIT associate professor of chemistry Mircea Dinca stating that the car would push the boundaries on vehicle design, aerodynamics, and technology, as noted in a FirstPost report. Thus, the Terzo Millennio would feature electric motors for each of its wheels, giving the vehicle a true AWD feature.

What truly sets the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio apart from other hypercars of this generation, however, is its capability to repair itself. Utilizing next-generation technology, the Terzo Millenio would feature a health monitoring system that is capable of detecting cracks and damages in the car’s body. These imperfections, once detected, are contained and even repaired.

While its self-repairing capabilities are sci-fi worthy, the Terzo Millennio’s true allure to car enthusiasts would probably be its driving experience. Lamborghini, after all, became famous for its use of the powerful, angry V12 engine, which powered its most iconic vehicles such as the Miura and the Countach.

Thus, for the Terzo Millennio, Lamborghini has asserted that driving the next-generation EV hypercar would invoke the same emotion as driving one of its classic V12 monsters. This opens up a lot of exciting opportunities for car lovers, especially since the silent engines of powerful EVs are among the biggest gripe of auto enthusiasts. Lamborghini has not teased what the sound of the Terzo Millennio would be, but the automaker has pledged that it would be just as definitive as a classic V12.

With the Terzo Millenio, Lamborghini appears to be ticking all the boxes for car lovers to finally embrace EV technology.

