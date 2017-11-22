‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: New Orleans Trip Shocker, Chelsea Spots An Adam-Lookalike —Is It Him?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will get the surprise of her life on the New Orleans trip. She thought going away with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) would be a good idea to spend quality time together. However, the Y&R spoilers suggest that she will see someone that looks exactly like her presumed dead husband, Adam. Is the mystery man, none other than Adam Newman?

According to Soap Central, Nick and Chelsea were present when Billy (Jason Thompson) asked Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) to go away with him. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy suggested that they all go to Louisiana for a weekend of fun. At first, Chelsea and Nick said they couldn’t go. However, they called their nanny and made arrangements to go away for a few days. The four of them head off to New Orleans for three fun-filled days.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that it will be a weekend they will never forget. And, why would the show have Chelsea and Nick, who is Phyllis’ ex-husband, go on a weekend getaway together? There has to be a reason to have Nick and Chel tag along. Perhaps, she will encounter someone that is a dead-ringer for Adam!

RIght now Chelsea is thinking “I hope Nick can pay his half of the rent!” #YR pic.twitter.com/N6Blr51fYx — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 12, 2017

Young and the Restless often uses out of town trips to deliver big shockers. For example, Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) took a trip to Japan, and he slept with Juliet (Laur Allen). It resulted in Juliet’s pregnancy and ended Cane and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) marriage. The fans should expect a big reveal to happen on the trip.

Phyllis and Billy are officially back on, something the “Philly” fans will be happy about. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy and Phyllis are sticking around for the long haul. They will probably end up married before the Y&R viewers know it.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that while enjoying a night out in New Orleans, Chelsea will see someone who looks like Adam. At first, she thinks she may be seeing things, but Chelsea will see him again before she goes back home to Genoa City.

Today on #YR, the tension between Victor and Nick reaches a shocking climax! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/bIyi8l2RvW pic.twitter.com/3XgAjQ2FAZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 2, 2017

While the show hasn’t disclosed the status of Adam Newman’s recast, they could get the storyline started by showing the back of a man’s head. If Chelsea believes the man is Adam, she would be on a mission to find him. It could lead to Adam’s recast to pop up in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]