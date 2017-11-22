Khloe Kardashian To Quit ‘KUWTK’? Kris Jenner Reportedly Furious Amid Pregnancy Announcement Drama

Khloe Kardashian has no interest to share the news of her pregnancy with the world, especially not on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it has been reported.

The reality star, who is said to be four months pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, has been feuding with her mother, Kris, due to the supposed fact that she longer wants to be on reality TV.

Khloe Kardashian has allegedly stressed that she wants to distance herself from the show and focus on motherhood, family, and her boyfriend.

Of course, upon hearing such things, Kris went ballistic and totally lost her cool, Life & Style reports.

The momager had initially agreed to give Khloe Kardashian a maternity leave so that she can do all the things she wants to do during her pregnancy and a few months after she’s given birth, similar to what Kim and Kourtney did.

But when Kris heard about Khloe Kardashian’s plans to ditch the show in its entirety, she reportedly wasn’t having any of it, stressing that there’s no way the soon-to-be mother-of-one can walk away from the show.

Jenner reportedly feels like Khloe would be cheating the fans by ditching the show and not letting fans into her life as she prepares for motherhood.

The #DIFFxKoko collection is officially live on diffeyewear.com! Swipe ???????? to see all of our gorgeous Koko colors. Grab yourself the perfect holiday gift before they're gone for good, and help us continue to give back to those in need in the process❤️????????????@diffeyewear A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:07am PST

Khloe has already made it known on KUWTK that she’s spending more time in Cleveland now so that she can support Tristan at his NBA games, making it harder for her to stay part of the show, and now that she wants to leave for good, it’s causing problems between mother and daughter.

One of the main reasons why Kris isn’t stressing out too much about it is because Khloe is said to be under contractual agreements to remain on the show for several years.

Should Khloe violate the contract, she would put the $150 million deal with E! Network in jeopardy for the entire family.

FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people… my surprise party ???? man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam ???? I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Given what sources tell Life & Style, it doesn’t seem as if Khloe Kardashian cares about the idea of being on reality TV anymore — she just wants to have a quiet life with her boyfriend and their baby.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday on E!

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]