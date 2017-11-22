Jared Kushner Reportedly Showing Angst In Mueller Probe, Worried They’ll ‘Get’ Donald Trump

Jared Kushner is reportedly growing nervous over Robert Mueller’s investigation and is worried that the probe will “get” President Donald Trump. The revelation was published on Tuesday by Vanity Fair, which is reporting on a flurry of details to come out of the West Wing concerning the investigation. An earlier report by the news source cited insiders claiming that Trump’s attorney, Ty Cobb, has his hands full trying to prevent the president from “flying into a rage” and firing Mueller.

According to the lastest report, Jared Kushner is showing angst as the investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 campaign progresses. A source tells Vanity Fair that Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser was overheard getting a friend’s opinion after indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates emerged.

“Do you think they’ll get the president?” he allegedly asked a friend.

Leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed last week that Jared Kushner failed to surrender documents discussing WikiLeaks and Russian interference during the campaign.

The report explains that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has “clipped” Jared Kushner’s wings, reducing his portfolio in the West Wing. At the very beginning, Trump put him in charge of battling the opioid epidemic, reforming the V.A., performing major overhaul on government procedures, and focusing on peace relations with the Middle East. Kelly has purged a lot of the tasks Kushner is responsible for, something that may or may not be a good sign over his future in Washington.

Two Republicans who’ve spoken with President Trump claim he’s frustrated with his son-in-law’s political advice on such areas as firing former FBI Director James Comey and backing Alabama GOP candidate Luther Strange. Add to that, a private trip the adviser took to Saudi Arabia earlier this month wasn’t a success in Kelly’s eyes since it was a few days before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman arrested 11 Saudi royals. It appeared that there was inside information pertaining to the arrest and that the Trump administration ostensibly helped organize it, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Kelly and Kushner shared a “good laugh” and that none of the speculations were true.

The White House responded to the Vanity Fair report about Jared Kushner, telling the publication that “nothing in it is true.”

