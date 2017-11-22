‘Justice League’ Star Jason Momoa Reacts To Film’s Negative Reviews: ‘It Kind Of Bummed Me Out’

Justice League has been getting mixed reviews ever since its premiere on Friday and it looks like Jason Momoa isn’t too fond of checking them, especially the negative ones.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 38-year-old actor shared his thoughts about the negative reviews of his latest superhero flick, Justice League. The Hawaii native did not hold back in addressing the criticism and revealed some interesting details about the DC movie.

Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the famous superhero team, admitted that the negative reactions somehow “bummed” him out. Apparently, the actor is well aware of the bad reviews and even had some friends who personally told him about it.

However, Momoa claimed that he has been trying to stay away from all the negativity and just focus on his work in Justice League. He also revealed that he doesn’t want to look up the negative reviews as much as possible, adding that it is not going to help at all.

“I try to stay the f*** away from what people say. Some of my friends said, ”Justice League isn’t doing well’ and it kind of bummed me out.”

Jason, who also played Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones, reiterated that the audience is allowed to make their own judgments of the film.

Despite all the negative reviews, the tattooed hunk adamantly defended Justice League, adding that the entire cast and crew members worked really hard in making the film.

“I’ve seen [Justice League] twice. I loved it the second time even more. I’m actually going to watch it again with my kids and my godchild. I’m going to see it with the perfect crowd of people – a regular crowd instead of at a premiere. So I’m excited.”

Jason Momoa also credited director Zack Snyder for making Aquaman a “badass” character and changing the myths about him. This is despite criticism about the lack of a more detailed backstory of the superhero.

However, the actor revealed that it was all planned out, adding that a lot of scenes were cut out of the final film. Momoa reiterated that Justice League is not a movie about Aquaman alone but the entire superhero team.

He also pointed out that fans can see the character’s backstory in his upcoming solo film so there’s no need to go into every detail in Justice League.

“[Fans] might be like, ‘Why is he that grumpy? Why’s he hiding up there?'” Jason added.

“We had it all planned out. A lot of things got cut. But it’s not my movie. It’s a huge movie introducing three new characters, and for myself and The Flash and Cyborg, there was a lot that was there we just couldn’t get in.” “There was no need for it because you’re going to see it in Aquaman. It’s not an Aquaman movie, it’s a Justice League movie.”

Justice League, one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, has so far recorded $300 million worldwide. The film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ezra Miller as Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]