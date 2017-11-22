UFC News: CSAC Announces New Date For Jon Jones’ Steroids Hearing

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to be out for a long period of time after his second anti-doping violation. The California State Athletic Commission will be the one deciding his UFC future, and most people believe “Bones” will receive a four-year ban.

The CSAC was originally scheduled to assess Jon Jones’ doping case before the end of the year. The hearing was supposed to take place on December 12 in Sacramento. However, according to Simon Samano of MMAjunkie, the CSAC decided to move the hearing on Jones “early next year.”

“Jones, whose original hearing for his doping case was set for Dec. 12 in Sacramento, has been granted a continuance, CSAC executive officer Andy Foster told MMAjunkie on Tuesday. While Foster was unable to give a specific date for the rescheduled hearing, he said it would occur “early next year” at the commission’s first meeting of 2018. Foster gave late February/early March as a time frame.”

This will give Jon Jones more time to prepare for his case. Since being flagged for a potential doping violation, the former UFC champ has denied using performance-enhancing drugs. Jones’ camp believes he accidentally ingested the drug again.

In his first failed drug test, Jones managed to convince the panel that he took the steroid by accident. He explained that the sexual enhancement pill he used contains an estrogen blocker which works in conjunction with steroids. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency then believed Jones wasn’t a cheater, but still gave him a one-year suspension.

CSAC grants Jon Jones continuance, steroid hearing pushed back to February https://t.co/6CNBIINMO9 pic.twitter.com/6CBfMf9Hyk — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 21, 2017

Since it’s his second anti-doping violation in two years, Jon Jones is expected to receive a heavier penalty. If he’s found guilty of using steroids, he could face a suspension of up to four years. While serving the punishment, Jones may consider fighting in another MMA promotion like Bellator, which don’t have strict rules on the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

However, Jones will first need to ask permission from the UFC since he’s still under contract with them. Jones’ recent Instagram post showed that the former champ was confident that he’ll be fighting in the Octagon sooner than expected. UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is also hoping “Bones” will be receiving a minimum suspension instead of a four-year ban.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]