Melania Trump has continued the time-honored tradition of a First Lady of the United States receiving the official White House Christmas tree. She also wowed people with her classy sartorial choice for the event—a Ralph Lauren top paired with a Calvin Klein coat.

The FLOTUS was joined by her son, Barron Trump, on Monday as they accepted the Balsam fir from Wisconsin, which USA Today reports stands at 19-and-a-half feet. The youngest Trump returned to the spotlight this week after months of absence due to academic commitments. The 11-year-old also joined the annual turkey-pardoning ceremony on Tuesday together with his parents and siblings.

The mother and son tandem chatted with tree growers Jim and Diane Chapman at the White House’s North Portico. The Chapman’s won the annual contest to supply the official White House Christmas Tree, which is an event that has been hosted by the National Christmas Tree Association since 1996.

Trump thanked the Chapmans for giving them a “beautiful tree” and promised to “decorate it very nicely.”

While Barron opted for a standard dark suit coat and white shirt ensemble, his mother wore more festive colors as she was clad in luxury designer pieces. For the Christmas tree-welcoming event, Melania wore a holiday red cashmere turtleneck from Ralph Lauren, which retails for $1,150, Breitbart reports.

She wore the turtleneck top over a pair of skinny pants and $1,650-worth knee-high leather boots from Victoria Beckham’s clothing line. Finally, to complete her look, she draped over her shoulders a Calvin Klein coat from the brand’s Fall 2017 line designed by Raf Simons. The navy and red tartan coat costs $1,598.

The White House Christmas tree usually arrives on Friday after Thanksgiving. However, the Trumps had their tree delivered early this week as they will leave for Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday. They are scheduled to celebrate Thanksgiving at their Mar-a-Lago estate.

Meanwhile, the White House Christmas tree will be situated in the Blue Room. Starting Friday, decorators and florists from around the country will decorate the 132-room White House and transform it for Christmas.

The official White House holiday décor will be unveiled on Monday. Next week, Melania Trump will also welcome children from Joint Base Andrews for a holiday arts and crafts event. President Donald Trump will lead the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Thursday.

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]