Who Got Voted Off ‘The Voice’ 2017 Tonight? ‘The Voice’ Top 12 Results

NBC gave viewers the first live results show on The Voice Season 13 tonight, as the Top 12 on The Voice 2017 found out who was staying and who was going home after America’s votes this week. These were the first live shows of the season for The Voice, but who got voted off The Voice 2017 tonight? Find out those Voice results below in our The Voice 2017 spoilers.

It has taken a while, but The Voice Top 12 are finally in place and viewers of the show got to see them perform live last night, which was a first for this season. Yes, it was the first night of live shows, but that did not help boost the ratings on The Voice Season 13. The show hit a series low in the 18-49 demo for a Monday night broadcast, according to Variety.

Despite the lower ratings, the show must go on and tonight was all about The Voice results. Carson Daly was live and the suspense was killing these 12 artists. Throughout the night, Daly did reveal results in the final two artists were determined, which would fight for the instant save and one more chance for America to vote for their favorites.

For tonight, viewers also got to see Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton take the stage and perform with their teams. Jennifer was up first, as Team J-Hud took on “Let It Be” by The Beatles. Team Blake performed later in the hour, as they performed “If It Will, It Will” by Hank Williams, Jr. Maroon 5 also took the stage tonight, as they performed their new song “What Lovers Do.” Also, to promote Pitch Perfect 3, which hits theaters December 22, the Top 12 recorded a music video with the Bellas, which premiered during tonight’s show.

After all was said and done on The Voice Season 13, these are the 10 artists that were voted through by America.

Addison Agen – Team Adam

Noah Mac – Team Jennifer

Chloe Kohanski – Team Blake

Brooke Simpson – Team Miley

Keisha Renee – Team Adam

Shi-Ann Jones – Team Jennifer

Janice Freeman – Team Miley

Davon Fleming – Team Jennifer

Ashland Craft – Team Miley

Red Marlow – Team Blake

With that being said, it was Jon Mero and Adam Cunningham, both from Team Adam, that fought it out for the instant save. They each performed and then it was turned over to America. They had five minutes to vote for their favorite on Twitter. The tweets were counted and the winner of the instant save on The Voice was Adam Cunningham, which meant that Jon Mero was eliminated tonight.

