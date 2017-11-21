Blizzard Entertainment Black Friday Sale Discounts ‘Destiny 2,’ ‘Overwatch,’ And ‘World Of Warcraft’

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, many publishers and developers are discounting their games for Black Friday. Blizzard Entertainment is marking down three major titles available on Battle.net for the occasion including their own Overwatch and World of Warcraft. The FPS Destiny 2 which is published by Activision and developed by Bungie is also on sale since it appears on the Battle.net PC launcher.

Destiny 2 for PC released about one month ago via the Battle.net application. The PC game launched on October 24 over a month after it released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Today, players can save up to 35 percent on the title as part of the Blizzard Entertainment promotion. The standard edition of Destiny 2 on PC is just $38.99 during the Battle.net Black Friday Sale.

Two games developed by Blizzard Entertainment are also discounted for Black Friday on Battle.net. Players can pick up the popular Overwatch shooter for half off its normal price. The standard edition is just $19.99 while the Game of the Year edition is on sale at $29.99. The latter includes 10 loot boxes with random contents and items for other Blizzard Entertainment games. As the Inquisitr reported, a new hero for Overwatch is now available bringing the total number of playable heroes to 26.

Alongside the discounts on Destiny 2 and Overwatch, the MMO game World of Warcraft is also on sale on Black Friday. The iconic Blizzard Entertainment RPG is just $9.99 for the base game client. The most recent expansion is also discounted by 50 percent. Players can pick up Legion for just $24.99 which includes a level 100 character boost. The expansion includes the new area of Broken Isles, the Demon Hunter hero class, and new class mounts.

There are a few sales on Blizzard’s free MOBA Heroes of the Storm, too. The Legendary Bundle is 33 percent off while the Skin Bundle is 29 percent off. Select items found in the store are up to 50 percent off as well which is noted on the Blizzard website.

All of the Blizzard Entertainment Black Friday sale items will be available until November 27. The sale also includes a discount on the bundled version of Destiny 2 including the expansion pass for $67.49 and the digital deluxe edition at $74.99.

