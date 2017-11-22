UEFA Champions League Highlights

With two matches and six points left, the best teams in Europe will hope to win their last matches to qualify for the second round of the UEFA Champions league. Matches will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, and some teams have qualified, especially those at the top of their tables. Today’s matches would decide who would join the group leaders or who will have another opportunity in the last match in the group stage.

Spartak Moscow hosted NK Maribor at the Otkrytiye Arena in the Champions League on Tuesday. Spartak Moscow took the initiative in the 82nd minute and looked like winning through a Ze Luis goal. However, Maribor scored the equalizer in added time through Jasmin Mesanovic to deny the home team the win. Spartak and Maribor are at the bottom of Group E, and the Russian side has a very slim chance of getting through assuming they win their last match and Sevilla loses by a wide margin.

Besiktas welcomed FC Porto to the Vodafone Stadyumu, and the home team were looking for a win. But it was the visitors who scored first through Felipe in the 29th minute. However, Anderson Talisca equalized in the 41st minute, making it 1-1 at the half. Both teams settled for the draw after a barren 45 minutes. Besiktas looks set for the next round, but the second position is open to FC Porto or RB Leipzig.

Sevilla and Liverpool both settled for a point after a 3-3 draw at the Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan. The away team was rampant. Two goals from Firminho in the 2nd and 30th minute and one from S. Mane in the 20th minute almost sealed the game for Liverpool. However, Sevilla responded with goals from W. Ben Yedder in the 50th and 60th minute and Pizarro in added time ensuring a point for both teams.

Manchester City was at home to Dutch side Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium. The home team struggled to hit the target until R. Sterling’s goal in the 88th minute. Manchester City has qualified for the next round as group leaders with their 1-0 win.

Napoli thrashed Shaktar Donetsk 3-0 at home in the San Paolo Stadium after a determined performance from the Italian side. Goals from L. Insigne, P. Zielinski, and D. Mertens in the 56th, 81st, and 83rd minutes of the game secured the win for Napoli.

Monaco and RB Leipzig ended in favor of the home away side by 4-1. The visitors got an own goal in the 6th minute and scored through T. Werner in the 9th and 31st minute and N. Keita in the 45th. Monaco managed to pull one back in the 43rd minute through R. Falcao but the second half was barren for both teams.

Apoel Nicosia played a stronger Real Madrid side at the Neo GSP Stadium. It was Real Madrid all the way. Goals from Modric in the 23rd, Benzema in the 39th and 45th, N. Fernandez in the 41st, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the 49th and 54th minute sealed the win. Madrid advance in second place behind Tottenham.

Cristiano Ronaldo: The first player EVER to score 18 UEFA Champions League goals in a calendar year. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/MQn5bNfwet — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) November 21, 2017

Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 to Tottenham in Germany at the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund took the lead through P. Aubameyang in the 31st minute of the first half. Tottenham struck twice after the break through H. Kane and H. Son in the 49th and 76th minute. The English side held on for the win, ensuring their qualification for the knockout stage as group leaders.

