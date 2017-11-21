Kendall Jenner Is The World’s Highest Paid Model, Dethrones Gisele Bundchen

Kendall Jenner has reportedly dethroned Gisele Bundchen as the highest paid model in the world.

According to a new report, Kendall Jenner, who first gained fame on her family’s E! Network reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, stole the title from Bundchen, the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, after Bundchen spent a whopping 15 years at the top of the industry.

OK! Magazine confirmed the news with readers on November 21, claiming Kendall Jenner pulled in a whopping $22 million in the past year for her modeling work with the likes of Adidas, Estee Lauder, and others. The 22-year-old model also boasts an impressive 85 million followers on Instagram and get paid for sharing advertisements on the social media platform.

As for Gisele Bundchen, she came in nearly $5 million shy of Kendall Jenner at $17.5 million, which she earned through deals with Vita Coco and Smirnoff. At No. 3 was Chrissy Teigen, wife of musician John Legend, who made $13.5 million, and at No. 4 was Adriana Lima, who earned $10.5 million.

Taking the No. 5 and 6 spots were two of Kendall Jenner’s closest friends, Gigi and Bella Hadid, who made $9.5 million and $6 million, respectively.

Rounding out the top ten on Forbes magazine’s highest paid models list were Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who just welcomed her first child with Jason Statham; Karlie Kloss; Liu Wen; and Ashley Graham.

Kendall Jenner has been modeling for the last several years and walked in numerous shows for several different top designers around the globe, including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Givenchy, Balmain, Emilio Pucci, Donna Karan, Diane von Furstenberg, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander Wang, Vera Wang, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Kendall Jenner has also gotten into fashion herself with a collaboration with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, for Pac Sun, and a swimwear line that was released to fans earlier this year.

To see more of Kendall Jenner and her family, including her sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]