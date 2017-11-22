ISIS Reportedly Calls For Assassination Of Barron Trump, Shares Personal Information Of First Son Online

In a shocking report, The Washington Free Beacon claims that ISIS, by way of pro-ISIS internet channels, is calling for the assassination of Barron Trump. What’s worse, the people behind the alleged call to violence against the 11-year-old first son have reportedly gone so far as to share personal details about Barron throughout pro-ISIS social media platforms and networks. The initial call to assassinate the youngest son of POTUS Donald Trump was reportedly sent out via a “well-known” Telegram channel on November 21, say sources at Middle East Media Research Institute, or MEMRI.

“[The initial message] for the assassination of Barron Trump, and shared the name of the school that Barron attends along with a Google map pinpointing its location.”

As AOL News reports, the ISIS social media post calling for the assassination of Barron Trump has already been shared far and wide throughout pro-ISIS Internet channels and includes private information about the pre-teen, including the name and address of his school. The call to violence was reportedly open-ended, addressing any/all available ISIS supporters who may carry out the unthinkable assault against the first son. In addition to sharing Barron’s name and the location of his school, the original poster also reportedly included a photograph of the first son along with the call for assassination.

The original post calling for violence against Barron Trump was reportedly posted by an ISIS supporter known online as “Dak Al-Munafiqeen,” which translates to “striking the hypocrites” in Arabic. I was accompanied by the hashtag #handlethesonofthemuleofAmerica and the simple but chilling message “Barron Trump goes to this school in Washington.”

In order to ensure that the call for Barron Trump’s assassination was heard, the poster of the call to evil and other ISIS supporters who use the popular Telegram app reportedly shared the original on multiple Telegram channels that are considered to be pro-ISIS. Not surprisingly, the callous call by ISIS to assassinate an 11-year-old boy has sparked a massive outpouring of rage on social media, with people from both sides of the political aisle agreeing that planning deadly violence against a child is unconscionable. Many also shared their prayers for the first son and family, as well as words of warning against those who would try to harm him.

As with everything ISIS does, Very Ill Advised Indeed … as there will be NO WHERE TO HIDE … NO WHERE! — New Human New Earth (@NuHumanNuEarth) November 21, 2017

I lift in prayer???? right now, Trump and his family, for NO HARM to go near them. Amen???? — ????Peace???? (@domesticviole43) November 21, 2017

Agree ???? — Samantha Em (@SamanthaEm10) November 21, 2017

While Barron Trump has found himself the unwitting target of both the media and his controversial father’s critics since Donald Trump was elected POTUS just over a year ago, today’s assassination threat appears to be the first time that the youngest of the Trump clan has been directly targeted for violence by America’s enemies. Throughout his campaign and since his election, Donald Trump has been a very vocal critic of ISIS, signing executive orders that have included travel bans involving Middle Eastern (largely Muslim majority) countries and even calling for the “death penalty” for Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant who killed eight people in a “truck attack” in Manhattan on Halloween.

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

According to prosecutors, Saipov claimed an affinity toward ISIS and had been planning the terror attack for over a year reports BBC, and had even considered displaying ISIS flags on his truck but “decided not to draw attention to himself.”

The disturbing reported call for the assassination of Barron Trump via ISIS Internet channels comes just as the 11-year-old first son has begun his foray back into the public eye for the holiday season. After months of what USA Today calls “relative privacy,” Barron Trump has made two public appearances in as many days this week. First, he and mom Melania greeted the White House Christmas tree together on Monday. On Tuesday, Barron joined both Donald and Melania for the annual, pre-Thanksgiving “turkey-pardoning ceremony” before the first family headed off to their oft-touted “Winter White House,” aka Donald Trump’s exclusive Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, for Thanksgiving weekend.

The White House has yet to comment on the reported ISIS assassination threat involving Barron Trump. However, the first family, including 11-year-old Barron, are protected by dedicated and comprehensive around-the-clock security via the U.S. Secret Service. While horrifying, it is not uncommon for ISIS to issue threats of this nature during the holiday season.

ISIS Calls For Assassination Of Barron Trump, Release Detailed Plan To Kill 11-Year-Old https://t.co/ZVBwNRQGM6 pic.twitter.com/tG9ydXqOfp — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 21, 2017

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]