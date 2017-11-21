Brian Conroy, 19, Allegedly Killed His 36-Year-Old Mother, Amber Lane, After Eerie Facebook Post [Photos]

Brian Conroy is a 19-year-old man who police say has been arrested for shooting and killing his 36-year-old mother, Amber Lane. According to the Facebook pace of the Palm Springs Police Department in California, is believed to have murdered his mother on Monday, November 20, in the early morning hours of the day. Police received a call around 4:25 a.m. that let them know a woman had been shot inside a house.

According to Zillow, homes in the area of the 4100 block of Calle San Antonio, where the crime occurred, can run upwards of $700,000 on the high end. That information is already drawing comparisons to the famous crime of Lyle Menendez and his brother, Erik Menendez, two young men who murdered their wealthy parents after claiming that their father abused them and that their mother, Kitty, knew about it, according to People.

However, according to some of the Facebook comments flowing into the social networking site about the crime, Amber was a mother who doted on her son and loved him. Also in the home at the time were Amber’s husband and her stepson, but neither were involved in the crime, according to the Daily Mail. Photos of Amber in a wedding dress can be viewed, along with comments claiming Amber raised a fine young man in Conroy.

As reported by Heavy, Amber and Brian had just celebrated his birthday recently, as witnessed by photos of them at an eatery.

According to police, they arrived on the scene within minutes and found Amber, who had been shot. After being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Amber died from her injuries.

Brian’s DMV photo has been released via authorities, who did not yet release his booking photo. However, plenty of photos on Facebook appear to show Brian and Amber as a loving mother and son. Conroy’s Facebook page shows that he changed his profile photo in recent years.

Not only is a lot of banter going on about the close age difference between the mother and son, but a lot of buzz is happening surrounding the last Facebook status that Amber published. Writing that “I’m tired” has many more meanings that she could explain, Amber allegedly published the Facebook post on Monday, at 5:23 a.m.

The timing of the Facebook post might be displayed in the Eastern Time Zone, and if so, that means that the Facebook post was published at 3:23 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, which would place the publication of the Facebook status a mere hour prior to her death. It isn’t clear why Amber would be awake at 3:23 a.m. on a Monday morning and posting such a troubling Facebook status, but as the details of the case emerge, more will be learned.

