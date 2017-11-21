‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Shares Dina’s Diagnosis, Newman Tense Dinner & ‘Philly’ Plan A Trip

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, November 22, reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will announce that it’s been a tough year for the family and he’s thankful they have all come together to celebrate together. Abby (Melissa Ordway, Noah (Robert Adamson), and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) discuss Crystal’s (Morgan Obenreder) whereabouts. Abby says that if Crystal reappears, she and Scott (Daniel Hall) will go to bat for her — Crystal saved their lives!

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tells Victor that she is glad Abby is home. She will add that Abby keeps complaining about how they handled her disappearance. Victoria whispers that in the future, they cannot take on any unproven startups. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby overhears and she asks Victoria if she just referred to her as a “failed experiment.”

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby was to confront her sister, but Chelsea discourages her. Chelsea suggests a family get together is not the place. Victoria tries to apologize to Abby. She says,” If Abby’s feelings were hurt..” Abby interrupts her, and she questions what she meant by “if.”

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) arrives at the penthouse to find Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Christian alone. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea and Connor went to Victor’s for dinner. Nick will admit that he and Chelsea fought about her shady past. Nikki points out that he knew about her history so to punish her for it now is not fair.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) arrives at the Abbott house and he greets Jack (Peter Bergman), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Billy shares that he wasn’t sure if the Abbott family would ever have another family dinner. Dina points out that Jack is so determined to make it an enjoyable holiday because he thinks it is her last.

After Abby arrives, Jack shares that Dina (Marla Adams) has Alzheimer’s disease. Abby cannot believe that her grandma is sick and she wonders if the doctor is wrong. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Traci wipes tears away. Dina assures everyone she isn’t dying, and she makes everyone laugh by asking when they will eat. Jack reveals that he’s taking time off work to spend time with Dina. Ashley will probably step up as CEO for a while.

This will be a Thanksgiving to remember for the Abbotts. #YR pic.twitter.com/dxvdxhXLp2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 21, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) meet at the club. Hilary wonders how her friend is handling her ex-boyfriend living next door to her. Hilary reveals that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Devon (Bryton James) broke up.

Back at the Newman ranch, Noah and Chelsea discuss her fight with Nick. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki arrives at the ranch uninvited. Victor asks her what she is doing there. She says she came to spend time with her family and she isn’t alone —Nick enters the room with Christian.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor allows them to stay. Nick and Chelsea makeup and they plan to spend time together later. Eventually, Victor requests for Nikki to see herself out.

Today on #YR, Ashley & Jack uncover information about Dina, plus Nick confronts Chelsea. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/wHrP73hD1Y pic.twitter.com/jfz8HmDEW1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 18, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick arrives at the club and hugs Phyllis. They chat a moment about their daughter, Summer (Hunter King). Chelsea snaps at Hilary, who is standing nearby. She is still upset about Hilary’s story exposing her past with Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood).

Billy shows up and he has a great idea. He wants to take Phyllis on a trip and he invites Nick and Chelsea to tag along. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick points out that Billy has had a drinking and gambling problem in the past and he isn’t sure New Orleans is the best place for him.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis asks Billy if she is supposed to take off with him and forget about their disagreement. He grins and begs her to go. Chelsea and Nick agree to come along, too. Billy shouts that it’s going to be a weekend they will not forget.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]