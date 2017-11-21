Twitter Users Accuse Gilbert Gottfried Of Allegedly Groping Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams on Tuesday shared her experience with an unnamed guest who inappropriately rested his head on her breast. On her CBS show, Wendy Williams spoke about her encounter with the anonymous guest some years ago.

According to BET, Wendy made the following statement.

“My worst guest? I’m not going to name, but I can tell you this, it had to do with some groping. You all saw it and I didn’t say a word. And I felt it and I didn’t say a word. My staff saw it and that guest will never be here anymore. He’s not relevant anymore.”

She explained it occurred in Season 2 or 3 when she was still getting used to television.

“I hug my guests, he hugged me but lays in my breasts inappropriately and I didn’t know what to do because I am brand new on TV. Whereas now, I would definitely push somebody through a glass coffee table.”

She added, “After the hug, he looked up at me, he goes, ‘Oh! You’re not Oprah!'”

She said she was two seconds away from saying his name, but it wasn’t worth it.

After Wendy shared this information on the show, Twitter users began speculating who the unnamed guest was. Fans on Twitter exhumed images of Gilbert Gottfried’s appearance on the show in April of 2011. Amid the allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct rife in the media, Wendy Williams aired her opinion on the Charlie Rose incident. She also expressed her disgust over the incident that happened during the early part of her TV career involving the mystery guest.

Wendy Williams has been vocal about sexual misconduct and attacked some popular personalities. She accused Terry Crews of not being brave and also called Ben Affleck a “stupid, stupid man” for his inappropriate behavior toward women. The Justice League actor allegedly groped actress Hilarie Burton’s breast during an appearance on MTV in 2003.

Wendy was talking about Gilbert Gottfried on today’s show. #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/yuzBUKtQeJ — XONE (@BlameXone) November 21, 2017

It seems we have not seen the end of allegations of sexual misconduct as more victims speak out. The #MeToo campaign has emboldened more people to speak up about their experiences. Sexual misconduct is not limited to politics and entertainment. Wendy Williams’ experience shows how rampant sexual misconduct is in our society.

