See Ryan Edwards’ Wedding Photo: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Married Mackenzie Standifer In Tennessee

Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, got married for a second time this past Saturday.

Following a quicky outdoor ceremony in May, which only Edwards’ parents attended, the Teen Mom OG dad tied the knot with Standifer at the Patten Chapel on the University of Tennessee Chattanooga campus.

According to a report by the Ashley’s Reality Roundup on November 20, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s wedding venue featured oak pews, wooden archways, and stained glass windows. Both Bentley, Ryan Edwards’ 9-year-old son, and Hudson, Mackenzie Standifer’s young son, were in attendance, and Edwards’ dad, Larry, might have served as the reality star’s best man.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s relationship began in 2016, and later that year, Edwards proposed to Standifer during a scene from Teen Mom OG. Then, a short time later, Edwards appeared to be facing substance abuse struggles. That said, Edwards’ issues didn’t stop Standifer from marrying him in May of this year, and days later, he sought treatment.

Ryan Edwards celebrated his wedding ceremony with wife Mackenzie Standifer at the Peyton event venue in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which was decorated in a rustic and romantic theme with extra large farm-style tables decorated with greenery and candles.

The wedding was filmed for an upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG. As a source previously told the Ashley, MTV filmed the ceremony and the moments leading up to the event.

“For awhile [production] wasn’t sure if Ryan and Mackenzie would allow the wedding to be filmed, since they declined to come to Los Angeles to film the special with the rest of the cast in October, and some other things. But they are filming it,” the insider explained.

Also in attendance at Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s event were Maci Bookout, the mother of Edwards’ son Bentley, and her husband, Taylor McKinney. As Teen Mom OG fans may know, Bookout and McKinney got married in October of last year, and Edwards and Standifer were in attendance.

No other stars of Teen Mom OG appeared to be present during the event.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Mackenzie Standifer/Instagram]