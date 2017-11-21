‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Steals Hope’s Job After Brutal Breakup & Betrayal

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope Brady and Rafe Hernandez’s relationship will continue to decline, and things will go from bad to worse in the very near future. Sadly, DOOL viewers might have seen the end of the super couple after all the shocking betrayals that are about to happen between them.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news, Hope and Rafe’s relationship is over, at least for the time being. The two have been on the rocks for months, and after a huge blow-up fight, in which Rafe accused Hope of not being over her late husband, Bo Brady, the couple will call it quits. Sadly, this won’t be the end of the drama for the couple that DOOL fans lovingly call “Rope.”

Brand new Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Rafe will also eventually end up with Hope’s job as police commissioner. It seems that Mayor Abe Carver will not be happy with the way that Hope handles the situation with Detective JJ Deveraux. As many DOOL viewers know, JJ shot Abe’s son, Theo Carver, after believing he was an armed and dangerous criminal. Now, Abe wants JJ’s badge, but Hope may see things differently. When Hope doesn’t do things they way Abe wants, it looks like Abe may decide to demote her back to detective and bring Rafe into the job of commissioner. This will be a shocking blow to Hope, who takes her job very seriously.

Sadly, the drama at the Salem PD won’t be the only hurdle that Hope and Rafe will have to face. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans will see a distraught Rafe look to his ex-wife, Sami Brady, for comfort. Sami and Rafe still have a lot of love for one another, and as they are comforting each other, things will get heated. The pair will end up in bed together, and when Hope finds out that Rafe slept with his ex-wife, she’ll likely feel even more betrayed by the man with whom she had planned on spending the rest of her life.

In the latest #DAYS, Hope and Rafe argue over how she's handling her new position.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/9NzgclTKYn — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 17, 2017

Can Hope and Rafe survive all of this heartbreak? Tune in to Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC to find out.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]