‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Admits To Violating Her Daughter Sidney Barney’s Request On Social Media

Tamra Judge and her teenage daughter, Sidney Barney, have had a strained relationship for the past few years, and while they enjoyed a brief reunion earlier this year, their good times have since come to an end.

According to a new report, Tamra Judge was recently seen discussing her daughter’s graduation from high school, which she attended earlier this year, before admitting on The Real Housewives of Orange County that she did something shortly thereafter that led them to be at odds once again.

“I stupidly posted a picture of her and I on graduation, which she had asked me not to do,” Tamra Judge acknowledged, according to an OK! Magazine report on November 21.

While Sidney Barney has expressed her desire to be kept off Tamra Judge’s social media pages and her Bravo TV reality series, The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge hasn’t been quick to oblige. Instead, she has continued to speak of her daughter on the show and decided to share an image of Sidney on Facebook after attending her graduation in June.

Although Tamra Judge blatantly chose to share the photo publicly, she said that she did so only to confirm she was there after her former husband, Simon Barney, posted an image of the event on his page without her in it. As she explained, she was hurt when she saw what Barney had posted and seemingly decided to fight back against his photo in a way that violated her daughter’s request for privacy.

Despite her heartbreaking decision, Tamra Judge has insisted that she’s been nothing but a loving mother to her daughter.

While Tamra Judge remains estranged from Sidney Barney, she still spends time with her two youngest children, Sophia and Spencer, who she also shares with her ex-husband, and shares frequent photos of the kids on her social media pages.

To see more of Tamra Judge and her family, including husband Eddie Judge and their co-stars, Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin, Meghan King Edmonds, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]