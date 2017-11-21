Scarlett Johansson Locks Lips With Colin Jost 3 Months After Divorcing Husband, Baby Daughter Custody Shared

It only has been three months since Scarlett Johansson finalized her divorce with her husband, but she is already publicly PDA-ing with her new boyfriend. The Rough Night actress and Colin Jost have been rumored to be a couple, but the last few months have been rocky as she finds her footing as a divorcee. And now, it looks like she has no qualms about locking lips with the SNL writer in public.

The 32-year-old actress finalized her divorce from her husband, Romain Dauriac, this September. After a few months of media battle, in which both sides engaged in some intense bad-mouthing of each other, the two seemed to have found a compromise in sharing the custody of their baby daughter.

“We remain close friends and co-parents with a shared commitment to raising our daughter in a loving and compassionate environment,” their joint statement said, according to USA Today.

This is not the first divorce that Scarlett had to go through. In the early 2010s, she also got a divorce from Ryan Reynolds, who is now a happy father of two children with Blake Lively.

And it looks like Ghost in the Shell actress is ready to find her new fling as well. After some weeks of being linked with Chris Evans, the actress was spotted on a cold, Sunday morning, locking lips with Colin Jost.

“The 32-year-old Rough Night star was spotted on tip-toes while locked in a passionate embrace with Jost in the early hours of Sunday morning,” reports E! Online. “In a black coat, hat and fishnets, the actress seemed unfazed by the rain as she smiled and wrapped her arms around the Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” co-host’s neck.”

Scarlett Johansson shares passionate kiss with SNL's Colin Jost in NYC following months of romance rumors https://t.co/OwWUTYvTzD — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 19, 2017

From the interviews that the 35-year-old writer has given, it looks like her love is being reciprocated.

“She’s wonderful,” he said in an interview. “She’s pretty cool… it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

When she is not busy stealing kisses on dark mornings from her newest boyfriend, Scarlett is also pushing forward with her career. She is set to be the star of Noah Baumbach’s movie with Adam Driver. While the details of the movie have not been released yet, it looks like the director is finding some momentum after the success of his most recent film, The Meyerowitz Stories.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]