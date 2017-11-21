Is Charlie Rose Married, Who’s Amanda Burden, And What’s Charlie’s Net Worth

Is Charlie Rose married? Well, the TV talk show host is divorced, and his current girlfriend is Amanda Burden. He is currently facing several sexual misconduct accusations from at least eight women. The unfortunate incidents apparently occurred, while he was at CBS and PBS. Some of the women were his subordinates, while others were looking to work for him.

According to a report by the Washington Post, the allegations range from groping to lewd phone calls. The information was apparently obtained from close associates and relations of the victims. Only three of the eight have spoken on record, while the other five have sought anonymity.

About His Girlfriend

Charlie Rose and girlfriend Amanda Burden have been dating since 1993, according to IB Times. Aged 73, she is a Principal at Bloomberg Associates and was once the chair of the City Planning Commission, and the New York City Department of City Planning director. On her relationships, she has been married twice. Her first husband was Shirley Carter Burden, Jr. Their marriage lasted from 1963 to 1972, and they had two kids, Flobelle Fairbanks Burden and S. Carter Burden III. She then got married to Steven J. Ross in 1979. The marriage ended in 1981.

His Net Worth

Charlie Rose has an estimated net worth of about $23 million, according to the Richest. He began his career in journalism as a freelance reporter for the BBC in New York in 1972 and then went on to become a reporter for WPIX-TV in 1974. In the following years, he worked in the network in various capacities, including executive producer for Bill Moyers Journal. Charlie then got a chance to showcase his television host and interview skills on U.S.A.: People and Politics and soon began working for other news organizations.

CBS News fires Charlie Rose amid sexual harassment accusations. The network calls the reports "extremely disturbing." https://t.co/hjiOimhRcJ pic.twitter.com/eLsjAxNaXh — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 21, 2017

From 1984 to 1990, he worked as a news anchor for CBS News’ CBS News Nightwatch. The show offered him the opportunity to interview prominent personalities, with his Charles Manson broadcast getting a News and Documentary Emmy. He had until recently been working as a talk show host on several programs, which were mainly distributed by PBS, and was employed by CBS News. Both organizations have stopped airing his shows following the sexual misconduct allegations.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival]