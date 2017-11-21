‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra Says He Doesn’t Care If He Has A Relationship With Carly’s Adoptive Parents

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra is seen making a shocking confession about his oldest daughter Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Theresa, in a new sneak peek video released by MTV. In the video, Tyler opens up to one of the producers about his feelings toward his daughter’s adoptive parents after a long period of time goes by without a visit with Carly.

According to a new sneak peek for the Teen Mom OG premiere released by MTV on November 21, Tyler Baltierra and his wife, Catelynn Lowell, talk with producers about their oldest daughter, Carly. Tyler confesses that if he and Catelynn would have kept Carly and raised her when they were just teenagers, it isn’t likely they would have had their second daughter, Nova.

Tyler then goes on to say that Catelynn is upset by the fact that she hasn’t seen Carly in two years after the couple was used to having a yearly visit with their first-born child. The Teen Mom OG stars even invited Brandon, Theresa, and Carly to their wedding and shared a very sweet moment with them on the dance floor, along with daughter Nova. However, Lowell and Baltierra’s relationship with their daughter’s adoptive parents seems to have fizzled out.

In the newly released Teen Mom OG clip, Tyler tells producers that while it “may sound mean,” he doesn’t really care about the relationship he has with Brandon and Theresa anymore, saying it’s “not on his priority list.” The reality TV dad goes on to say that he used to believe that he had to have a relationship with Carly’s adoptive parents in order to have a relationship with Carly. However, now he believes that while Brandon and Theresa have to allow him to have that relationship, the couple “aren’t the goal” when it comes to spending time with Carly.

Tyler added that he loves Brandon and Theresa and thinks they are “good people,” and that they’re doing a good job raising Carly, but as for wanting to please the pair, he simply doesn’t care anymore. After the clip was released, Tyler Baltierra took to Twitter to clarify his comments on Teen Mom OG, saying that he actually does care about his relationship with Carly’s parents, but that it’s “not the main priority.”

To be clear, I DO care about the relationship with Carly’s parents. I’m just being honest when I say that particular relationship is not the main priority, the one I have with Carly is. I’m just thankful they let me be a part of her life in the end https://t.co/d6AWCQSdba — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 21, 2017

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV on Monday, November 27 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]