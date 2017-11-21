‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott And Abby Obsessed With Each Other — Pregnancy Shocker Ahead

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) will learn that she is pregnant. She will worry that Zack (Ryan Ashton) could be her baby’s daddy. However, it will later come out that Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) is the father, which will upset Sharon (Sharon Case).

According to Soap Central, Abby and Scott’s hookup has been building for months. The actors have excellent chemistry, and they work well together. Young and the Restless spoilers state that their storage unit tryst will probably end in pregnancy.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott cannot get Abby out of his mind. He doesn’t want to be with her and cares deeply about Sharon. However, there is something about Abby that he’s drawn to.

Abby tries to convince herself that she doesn’t really like Scott. However, Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she will find herself thinking about him and their time together in the storage unit. Abby refuses to talk to Scott about it until she discovers that she is pregnant.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that while in the storage unit, Scott had a hard time dealing with the stress and the possibility of not getting rescued. Abby offered him compassion, and she tried to make him feel better. One thing led to another, and they ended up hitting the sheets.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that once they did the deed, Abby and Scott regretted their impulsive actions. They decided to keep their tryst a secret. Of course, Y&R viewers know that eventually, someone will probably find out.

Abby will find out she’s pregnant soon and she will stress about who fathered her child. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she will assume the father is Zack since they were living together. Eventually, Zack will be ruled out as the child’s dad, which leaves Scott as the baby daddy.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon has no idea that Scott and Abby hooked up, so the news that he fathered Abby’s baby will hit her hard. She will not understand why Scott kept the truth away from her. If he told her the truth right away, she would have forgiven him.

Abby and Zack have unfinished business today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/xoaT7lip1O — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 17, 2017

It will be interesting to see how Young and the Restless writers develop Abby and Scott’s storyline. In the end, Scott will have to decide if he wants to be with Sharon or Abby.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

