What NFL Teams Play On Thanksgiving Day 2017? NFL Games Schedule For Thursday

For those sports fans wondering which NFL teams will play on Thanksgiving Day 2017, there will be a full feast of football available through the day. Week 12 of the 2017 NFL schedule will feature three different games with a few of those teams in the NFL Playoff chase. Here’s the latest information about what teams will play in NFL games on which channels on Thanksgiving Day 2017 as families enjoy food and football.

According to ESPN in their game preview, the first game on the slate for Thursday, November 23rd will be a matchup involving the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions. The Vikings are currently among the top teams in the NFC with a record of 8-2 and are looking toward a possible Super Bowl run. If they reach the big game, it’s home field advantage for one of the two teams for just the third time in NFL history. Case Keenum has worked great as a backup with Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater both unable to add much help.

On Thursday, the Vikings visit Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions (6-4), who are still vying for a possible playoff spot down the stretch. These two teams meet up at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which could be just as many families are getting ready to enjoy their Thanksgiving dinners together. FOX and their affiliated channels will have the televised coverage of the Vikings vs. Lions game for fans to enjoy. The Fox Sports Go service may have live streaming coverage for cable and satellite subscribers.

At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Dallas Cowboys with CBS providing coverage. Dallas has been in a tough downward spiral now that they’ve lost running back Ezekiel Elliott for multiple games due to suspension. They’ll try to bounce back with a home win against the 4-6 Chargers at AT&T Stadium. It’s highly likely that former Dallas quarterback turned commentator Tony Romo will be calling the action from the booth as Dak Prescott tries to keep his team above 0.500 in the standings. For live streaming, CBS All Access may be a top option for subscribers.

Finishing off the NFL tripleheader on Thanksgiving Day will be another NFC division battle as the New York Giants visit the Washington Redskins. New York fans have been mostly disappointed this NFL season as their team is just 2-8. Kirk Cousins and the Redskins are playing a bit better than that, but are still under.500 with a 4-6 record. They try to get closer to that even mark with their NFL game time scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. The NBC Sports Live Extra service will have live streaming for cable or satellite viewers.

If those NFL games aren’t enough, football fans might also enjoy some college action from the gridiron. A battle will emerge among SEC teams as No. 16 Mississippi State hosts Ole Miss with game time at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time via ESPN. As of this report, Mississippi State is a whopping 16-point favorite on the point spread, indicating they may have a true Thanksgiving feast on their opponents.

