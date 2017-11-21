‘Fixer Upper’ Ending: Fans Get Sentimental Over Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Exit

Fixer Upper, the wildly successful show on HGTV that features Joanna and Chip Gaines, is coming to an end. The fifth season of the show will be the show’s last season and it premieres tonight on the network. While many are excited to see this couple once again for several episodes, others are sad that the show is coming to an end. Joanna and Chip announced that they would be ending the show to focus on their business in Waco, Texas and their family. Over the past five years, the two have dedicated weeks to fixing homes around Waco, spending less time with their children.

Both Chip and Joanna are excited about this fifth season and she recently posted a photo of the very first home they did for the show. According to new Instagram post shared by Joanna Gaines, fans are sharing their thoughts about the show and about this being the last season. Perhaps it was the photo from the first episode or the fact that the show is coming to an end, but fans reached out to her, revealing that they are sad about the show coming to an end. HGTV will definitely lose a huge success when the season is over.

“Going to miss you, Chip & your beautiful children,” one person wrote to Joanna, while others added sweet messages, such as, “What amazing transformations you and Chip and your team do!! So talented!” and “When we miss your show there will be sadness but the sadness will turn to be happiness BC we know you will still miss us.”

Several fans reached out to Joanna, revealing that both she and Chip will be missed when Fixer Upper comes to an end. They have been such a huge part of the HGTV family for the past five years and they have influenced many people when it comes to flipping homes and doing interior design on a budget. Plus, they have used the fame to start a business in Waco, opening up a design store, a bakery and a hot spot near their silos. They shared this journey on Fixer Upper last year and now fans can go to Waco and visit them.

Fixer Upper returns to HGTV tonight for the fifth season and fans are both excited and sad. Chip and Joanna Gaines will enjoy these last few episodes before they give their thanks and goodbyes to reality television.

