Behati Prinsloo, Pregnant With Baby Daughter, Misses Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Twice In A Row

Behati Prinsloo is missing the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show twice in a year. While she has had the honor of opening the show many times and even being honored the title of Victoria’s Secret Angel, it looks like adding yet another member to her family with her husband, Adam Levine, is a priority for the 28-year-old.

This time last year, the Namibian model was recovering from giving birth to her first child, Dusty Rose Levine. After having modeled for Victoria’s Secret for a little less than a decade, it was the first break from the brand in her life. So naturally, Behati posted a picture of herself from 2015, hinting how she will be back in fighting spirit for the next show.

“Opening the #vsfashionshow for the first time was a dream come true opening twice in a row was just NUTS, still pinching myself,” the model wrote last year on Instagram. “To the girls and crew, good luck in Paris, me and Dusty Rose will be cheering. I know the blood sweat and tears that goes into the making of this show and also being in it, this would have been my 10th year. I can’t believe it. Love you all, have fun in Paris and see you next year!”

The biggest irony is that, despite the promises she made on Instagram, she did not make it to the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. She is simply too pregnant with her second baby daughter, which meant that the producers did not include her in the runway show.

As she has no new pictures, Behati posted the exact same picture she used last year to show how much she is thinking about all her friends and co-workers.

Tomorrow is the big day. Sending love to all the girls and the entire #vsfashionshow crew, i know what hard work I️t takes for everyone involved to make I️t happen.

Pregnant models have walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show before, but they were very early in their pregnancy. Last year, Irina Shayk surprised her fans when she debuted on the runway while she was a couple of weeks pregnant with her first child.

To make sure that she does not give off any pregnancy vibes on the runway, the designers layered her with extra garments that concealed her belly.

“Irina’s statement cover-up detracted from her racy red lingerie ensemble as she made her mark on the annual fashion extravaganza,” the Daily Mail reported. “The sparkling jacket hid her stomach as she stormed along the runway while showcasing her pert posterior in a thong. Following a quick change, the star donned another stomach-concealing look, rocking a trench coat over a blue push-up bra and high-waisted knickers.”

But it looks like no such cover-up could hide Behati’s baby bump.

Got myself out of my maternity jeans just to celebrate the very talented @hungvanngo. LOVE YOU, you deserve it all. Thanks @instylemagazine for a beautiful dinner ✨

Instead of stressing out about strutting her stuff down the runway, it looks like Behati is taking some time off with Adam Levine as she waits for the baby to arrive.

“Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine spent Wednesday night out, cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers from courtside seats as the team took on the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center,” reports People Magazine.

The model is currently 28 weeks pregnant with her second baby daughter.

