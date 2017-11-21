Henry Cavill Shares His Thoughts On The Future He Sees For Superman After ‘Justice League’

Leading up to the premiere of Justice League in theaters, there was a lot of talk about Superman, and how he would be a part of the film following the character’s apparent death at the end of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. While fans of DC had plenty of theories, with the release of the movie, audiences have been given their answer as to how Superman would make a comeback. With his return, fans have actually gotten a chance to see a different version of Henry Cavill’s character than they were previously introduced to, and it is because of these changes that the actor shared his thoughts on what the future holds for Superman.

As Cinema Blend reported, while doing the press rounds leading up to the premiere of Justice League, Henry Cavill explained what it is that he would like to see out of his character moving forward. As a whole, the overwhelming theme of his answer seemed to be that there is a sense of hope. According to Henry Cavill, following his character’s return in Justice League “there’s a wonderful opportunity to tell the Superman story.” The actor said that he believes that now the DC Extended Universe has the chance to really delve into who Superman is as a hero.

Henry Cavill shared that this is an opportunity to show “his full colors and tell a very complex, character-driven movie that is based on story and have that wonderful sensation of hope and happiness.” In fact, the actor said that what he really thinks should happen is a “feel-good movie with lessons laced in there as well.”

After having brought back Superman in Justice League in a way that saw the character going through different stages of emotions and personalities, it seems that Henry Cavill wants to see his version of the hero be lighter and more hopeful in the future. While there are no guarantees that there will be a sequel to Man of Steel, there has been some talk of giving Superman a second solo movie, and after seeing his evolution over the course of three movies, it sounds like Cavill and the DCEU may be looking to give fans the hero they remember from the comics.

Although it may be some time before audiences get to see more of Henry Cavill’s Superman, it sounds like future appearances will be much lighter than they have been. Which means that the happier, less dark version of the hero that fans got to see in Justice League may end up getting a second solo movie after all.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]