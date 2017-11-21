‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Enjoys A Visit To Disney World With Her Adorable Family

Chelsea Houska and her family, including husband Cole DeBoer, recently traveled to Orlando for some family fun.

After wrapping production on Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Houska treated her two children, 8-year-old Aubree and 10-month-old Watson, to a visit to the “Happiest Place on Earth,” Disney World, and shared a number of adorable images with her fans and followers on Instagram during their trip.

“Such a fun day with my favorite people!” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of a photo slideshow on November 21.

In the photos, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer were sporting matching Disney-themed “Mommy” and “Daddy” T-shirts while her daughter, Aubree, wore one of her own that boasted her own name.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer also attended a concert while in Orlando and shared a selfie from the event.

Chelsea Houska and her family visited Florida earlier this year, and during that visit, the kids were seen visiting a local rescue center for aquatic animals. Although Houska was initially slammed for visiting an aquarium and looking down upon animals in captivity, she later set the record straight, revealing that the animals in the facility had been rescued and noted that once they were healthy enough to return to the wild, they would be released.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer tied the knot in October of last year when Houska was several months pregnant with their first child, son Watson. Then, last month, they celebrated their marriage with a larger ceremony with their family and friends.

In other Chelsea Houska news, the reality star was seen discussing her troubled ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, the father of Aubree, during last night’s new episode of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion. During the show, Houska admitted that it has been scary dealing with Lind and his alleged drug use. Luckily, Houska has certain custody restrictions in place that ensure her daughter’s safety.

Chelsea Houska, her husband, Cole DeBoer, their family, and their co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer, are expected to return to MTV for a new season of Teen Mom 2 sometime next year.

