‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Jo Rivera Admits He Doesn’t Like Seeing Her With Other Guys

Teen Mom 2 fans watched as Kailyn Lowry endured some awkward moments during the reunion special on Monday night. Kail, who was joined on stage by two of her three baby daddies, Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera, was asked about tough topics, including her relationships with the men who fathered her children, and some interesting information came out while on stage with Dr. Drew.

According to a November 20 report by Us Weekly magazine, Kailyn Lowry was in tears after an interview where she, her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and the father of her oldest son, Jo Rivera, sat on stage together to talk about her recent relationship issues. After Kail and Javi revealed to Teen Mom 2 fans that they have talked several times about getting back together since their divorce, Jo, the father of Kail’s son Isaac, made his way to the stage.

During the time together, Jo told Javi that he would be more than happy to talk about any issues he has with Kailyn, co-parenting, their two sons, or anything else with him. As many Teen Mom 2 viewers know, Kailyn and Jo have a very good relationship and have become friends after breaking up and learning to co-parent their son together. When Jo was asked about Kailyn’s recent pregnancy with her youngest son, Lux, Rivera surprised fans when he admitted that he doesn’t like seeing his baby mama with other men.

‪Jo, Vee and I will be in New Jersey Saturday night for a charity fundraiser! Come hang out with us & help raise awareness for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. ‬ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mi-borinquen-gala-tickets-38896098277 to buy tickets or donate! A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Kailyn Lowry broke into tears when Jo Rivera revealed that it was hard for him to see Kailyn give birth to not only Javi’s son, Lincoln, but her youngest son, Lux, who was fathered by her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The Teen Mom 2 star told Dr. Drew that it was hard to hear her exes speak out about her relationships, life choices, and more. However, fans who are rooting for a possible Kailyn and Jo reunion aren’t likely to get it. Rivera is currently engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Vee Torres, and the couple share a daughter, Vivi, together. However, that doesn’t seem to have lessened the sting of Kailyn moving on for Jo.

Fans can watch Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]