Did Kris Jenner Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancies In This Photo?

Despite all the pregnancy rumors out there, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have yet to officially confirm that either of them are actually pregnant. However, it looks like Kris Jenner may have accidentally confirmed the information without even trying to do it.

In a new Instagram post by Kris, the 62-year-old grandma showed off new pajamas she is planning to give her grandchildren for the holidays. In the photo, there are nine sets of pajamas, yet Jenner currently only has six grandchildren: Kourtney Kardashian’s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Kim Kardashian’s children North and Saint, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream. That is six grandchildren, as Hollywood Life confirmed. However, there are nine pairs of pajamas in the photo, which you can see below.

Of course, Jenner confirmed this report, as she captioned the photo saying she “can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren.” It is very clear she wrote “every one of my grandchildren,” but remember she only has six grandkids right now. We do know that one new addition is coming to the family, as Kim Kardashian has confirmed her and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate. Kim even celebrated the new baby in a recent baby shower event.

With that being said, that accounts for one more pair of pajamas. That would put the total up to seven, not nine. This means fans have been going crazy with this information, as Hollywood Life reported. Everyone has been waiting for Khloe and Kylie to confirm their pregnancy news and tell the world they are both expecting their first children, but no confirmation yet.

While this photo is not the confirmation that any fans of Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wanted, it definitely is the closest thing to a confirmation fans will get, for now. That is, until Khloe and Kylie confirm or deny it, since the family has a rule on talking about rumors about their relatives. Kim Kardashian recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained this rule, as the talk show host tried to get the dirt on Kylie and Khloe.

While everyone waits for the true confirmation, a picture is worth a thousand words, Kris Jenner.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]