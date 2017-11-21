Barron Trump Appears For His First Turkey Pardon Ceremony At The White House

Barron Trump appeared for his first turkey pardon ceremony alongside his father, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday. The 11-year-old first son stood next to his father as he pardoned two turkeys, Drumstick and Wishbone, in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Young Barron Trump wore a dark gray suit and tie for the pardoning ceremony. His mother, First Lady Melania Trump, was also present for the turkey pardon wearing a brown leather skirt, dark orange turtleneck, and patterned coat she wore over her shoulders.

President Trump first thanked the five 4-H participants who raised Drumstick before pardoning him. The bird’s pal, Wishbone, will join him in living the good life without having to worry about being on someone’s Thanksgiving plate. Drumstick and Wishbone will reside Gobbler’s Rest on the campus of Virginia Tech. The two will join Tater and Tot, the two turkeys pardoned by President Barack Obama last year.

USA Today reports that several extended family members of the Trump family were in the audience at the Rose Garden. Melania Trump’s mother and father were seen before the event took place.

The president was amazed at how large Drumstick is and was informed at the podium he’s 36 pounds. Barron Trump got a closer look at him as well and had a slight smile as he moved by the animal.

The Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony was an opportunity for the nation to see Barron Trump, who’s rarely in the spotlight. He took part in accepting the White House Christmas tree with his mother on Monday. The tree arrived at the residence by horse and carriage. Donald Trump’s youngest son wore a dark suit sans the tie for the official welcoming of the tree.

Many on social media are talking about how tall Barron Trump is for his age. In the images of him standing next to his mother while accepting the Christmas tree, he was towering over her. It’s speculated that he’s around six feet tall, quite tall for being 11-years-old.

US First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump receive a Christmas Tree at the White House???? pic.twitter.com/by0SB3GHOQ — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 20, 2017

Barron Trump is currently attending St. Andrews Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. The private school is a mere 30 minutes away from the White House and has 530 students.

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]