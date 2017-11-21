Maci Bookout Calls Taylor Her Soulmate As She Confirms Fall-Out With Ryan’s Family

Maci Bookout has been filming the newest season of Teen Mom OG, but she decided to stop by the Teen Mom 2 reunion special this week to support Chelsea DeBoer. Chelsea and Maci were going through the same thing, as they were both dealing with baby daddies with drug problems. Ryan Edwards went to rehab for Xanax use, but he is reportedly clean and got married this week for the second time. But Adam Lind may not be doing well. He has reportedly experimented with hardcore drugs, such as meth.

Even though the drug use that’s playing out on Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 is heartbreaking for her, Maci is trying to focus on what is important. On the reunion special, Bookout revealed that things are great at home with Taylor McKinney. According to a new Instagram post, Maci Bookout is now giving thanks to her husband for being so supportive. In the post, she revealed that there’s nowhere else she would want to be, and she points out that she’s tangled up in life with him. She just confirmed that things are great, should any divorce rumors come up when the new season of Teen Mom OG starts next week.

in this world where nothing else is true, here i am still tangled up in you ???????????? @mission108 ✨ #webelongtoeachother #thingsthatmatter A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:26am PST

Even though Bookout is referring to lyrics when she’s talking about her husband, it’s clear that she’s very happy with Taylor. On the Teen Mom 2 reunion special last night, Maci revealed that she’s not doing well with Ryan Edwards’ family. She pointed out that they weren’t happy with the way she had displayed his personal issues on the show, even though that was her storyline. She had a hard time lying about it and keeping it secret when Ryan’s drug use was such a big part of her life. Hopefully, they will come around and realize having his drug use exposed could potentially help people dealing with the same issues.

Maci Bookout will return to Teen Mom OG next week when the newest season airs on MTV. Fans are expecting to learn that Maci is pregnant or will announce plans for a fourth child.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]