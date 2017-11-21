‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick-Victor Truce, Joins NE, Victor Keeps Christian’s Paternity A Secret?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) plan is finally falling into place. For a while, it looked like Nick (Joshua Morrow) wasn’t going to back down, but Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will urge him to forgive his dad. Their truce will lead to Nick returning to Newman Enterprises. If Nick returns to NE, will Victor keep Christian’s real paternity a secret?

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor plans to keep Abby (Melissa Ordway) around even though she created a huge scandal with Zack (Ryan Ashton) and the sex ring. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor really wants all his children working alongside him.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor offered Noah (Robert Adamson) a job managing the Top of the Tower. With Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) fallout with Jack (Peter Bergman), it shouldn’t be too long before she reunites with Victor.

After the Newman family Thanksgiving dinner, Victor and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) make a deal. He will help her manage her crisis with Chelsea 2.0 if she convinces Nick to forgive him. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will explain that he could reveal Christian’s paternity if Nick pushes him. He will add that he really doesn’t want to hurt his son.

Victor’s ultimate goal was to force Nick to crawl back to him. He may want Nick to beg or grovel, but that probably wouldn’t happen. Young and the Restless spoilers point out that Nick would only forgive his father as a favor to Chelsea. The trust between them is gone. Nick blames Victor for his brother Adam’s (formerly Justin Hartley) death.

Last month, Nick decided to give away his fortune. It was something that upset Victor. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he wasn’t able to control Nick. With the Underground destroyed, Nick will look for what he should do next. It’s a safe bet he will end up working at Newman Enterprises, either as a favor to Chelsea or his sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Victor may need Nick because Abby and Victoria are going to battle for the COO position. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor handed Victoria that position as a deal to bring her back to Newman. However, Abby believes she earned the title because she was loyal to her dad when everyone else turned against him.

Looks like Nikki won’t be celebrating Thanksgiving with the Abbott family. #YR pic.twitter.com/zssFgUFAy1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 21, 2017

It seems likely that Victor and Nick will call a truce. Nick will probably agree to come back to NE. The only mystery is if Victor will reveal Christian’s paternity. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Victor will stay quiet as long as Nick doesn’t try to cross him again.

