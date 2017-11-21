Dog The Bounty Hunter stars Duane and Beth Chapman have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The reality stars will be spending the holiday together with their family, and are feeling extra grateful for that opportunity.

As most fans of the show know, Beth Chapman was diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer earlier this year. She has undergone surgery to remove a tumor, which was considered relatively small, but had been blocking her airways, causing her to have some difficulty breathing. Although Beth has not given a complete update on her current health, things seem to be going okay for her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Beth’s doctors gave her a 50/50 chance at survival following her cancer diagnosis. While she admits that there wasn’t a lot of optimism in her prognosis, she has been determined to fight this battle and has done so with her husband by her side.

Beth and Duane have been chronicling some of heir recent adventures for an upcoming television special that is set to air on A&E next week. The two have been living each day to the fullest, but have also been cautious about Beth’s health and have been taking things slow when need be.

With the Thanksgiving holiday upon them, both Beth and Duane are particularly mindful of the fact that Beth is alive and that she is feeling well enough to celebrate. Any patient diagnosed with cancer has moments of wondering if they will make it to their next birthday or to Christmas, for example. There are a lot of negative feelings that can take over, but once you make it to that next milestone, you kind of get to breathe easy — even if it’s just for a moment or two.

Beth seems to be in that state lately — she is realizing just how “lucky” she is to be around for the holidays and she is going to do the best that she can to make sure that she enjoys this special season with her loved ones.

“I’m lucky to be sharing Thanksgiving with my family, and I’m lucky to be here for these holidays. You take it day by day and you don’t try to take on more than you can handle. I’ve tried to cut stress seriously out of my diet. It really does bad things to you. My voice is not strong all the time, it comes and goes sometimes and sometimes it just stops,” Beth recently told Too Fab.

