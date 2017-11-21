Kelly Dodd On Her New Beach Home: ‘RHOC’ Star Moving On Fast With Her New Life

Kelly Dodd revealed she has filed for divorce earlier this fall. She made the announcement when she traveled to Germany with a friend. Fans thought she had left the country and then made her divorce announcement, but on last night’s reunion special for The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly revealed that he already knew about the divorce announcement. Michael knew it was coming and he was forced to accept the fact that his wife was leaving him after many years of marriage. It sounds like Kelly had been thinking about her divorce for a while, as she put her house on the market and quickly found something else.

According to a new Bravo report, Kelly Dodd is now giving an update on her living situation and she reveals that her home in Corona Del Mar sold really fast. In fact, it sold so quickly that she was forced to find something else really fast. Dodd reveals that she has found another home on the beach where she lives with her daughter Jolie. But it sounds like this place is only temporary, and she may relocate to another home as she likes a different design style than she has had lately.

A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

“We sold our house and I got my own place, so it’s just Jolie and I. I’m making it pretty rad,” Kelly Dodd told Bravo about her current living situation, adding, “My close [on my home] happened so fast, I had to get something quick.”

She also revealed that she plans on redoing her next home, revealing, “I like that French look. But not so heavy furniture. But I like that French Chateau look like a girls’ chateau. Girly and frilly, just girls and frills.”

Kelly Dodd has been open about her situation with Michael. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dodd revealed that she had redone their entire home together and she had picked the styles that she liked. It makes sense that Dodd wants a new look for her home as she doesn’t want to recreate a personal space that reminds her of the past. On the reunion special, Dodd revealed that she is working on a custody agreement with Michael over their daughter Jolie, but she’s living with Kelly for now. One can imagine that Kelly wants to protect her brother. No word on whether Kelly’s mother and brother moved with her.

Kelly Dodd may be back for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Since she has now filed for divorce, fans are curious to know what her life will be like as a single woman.

