Eileen Davidson Supports Lisa Rinna And Erika Girardi After Quitting ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Eileen Davidson may not be participating in the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean she’s estranged from her former co-stars. In fact, Davidson appears to remain close with at least a couple of cast members, including Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi.

Over the weekend, just days after the Season 8 trailer was released, Eileen Davidson shared a couple of retweets from her co-stars.

First, Eileen Davidson shared a message from Lisa Rinna, which included an image of her daughter Delilah Belle modeling for Khloe Kardashian’s jean line, Good American. Davidson then retweeted a message from Erika Girardi about the reality star’s new book, Pretty Mess, which is expected to be released in March.

Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna both joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fifth season, and right away, they formed a strong bond with one another. The following year, Erika Girardi was brought to the series, and she and Davidson established a close friendship.

While Eileen Davidson seemed to be close with a number of her co-stars when the seventh season of the Bravo TV reality series came to a close earlier this year, that wasn’t enough to convince her to sign back onto the show for Season 8, and in June, she confirmed her exit.

In her statement to fans, Eileen Davidson said that due to her busy schedule with Days of our Lives and The Young and the Restless, she would be unable to film a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Although Eileen Davidson isn’t returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 8, she hasn’t ruled out a future return to the show. In fact, in her statement in June, she hinted that she could eventually be back on the show when she said she would be stepping away “for now.”

To see more of Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]