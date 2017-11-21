The Final Season Of ‘Fixer Upper’ Promises Plenty Of Stunning New Home Designs

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been the leading powerhouse couple of HGTV’s home renovating and flipping shows. Recently, they surprised their fans when the couple announced that the fifth season of Fixer Upper will be their last. Over the previous seasons, the Gaines accomplished the impressive feat of completing 77 renovation projects located mostly in the Waco, Texas area.

According to USA Today, there will be 19, one-hour episodes and viewers can expect more of what what Chip and Joanna do best. With Chip handling the construction aspects of each project and Joanna using her creative genius to pull off some beautiful transformations, fans shouldn’t be disappointed with the final season. For something special, famous celebrities and others, including former first lady Laura Bush and Tim Tebow, will be making appearances as well on Fixer Upper.

The first episode of the new season titled “Austin Couple Finds Waco Charm,” has Chip and Joanna using what is described on HGTV’s Fixer Upper page as “modern, eclectic, and European elements.” Matt and Samantha Hardy are purchasing their first home and fortunately, they have a short wish list of what they’d like to see in their new home, as well as a nice budget to work with.

The couple explain to Chip and Joanna that they’d like to preserve and maintain the home’s original details and share that they have a love of things made of wood. Throughout the home, elements of Joanna’s designs incorporate the use of wood, and she throws in a special surprise or two for Matt and Samantha. Other designs include hardwood floors, a tiled fireplace, and original framed blueprints of the home.

“I think if you walk into each space, you’ll see that there’s a tie-in somewhere so that everything doesn’t feel random,” Joanna explains. “Everything feels somewhat cohesive, but in its own unique way.”

On a side note, the half-hour companion series Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, will begin airing in May. The show reveals a look at what goes on behind the scenes of Fixer Upper, including insights into Joanna’s design process. She will share design, decorating, and staging strategies and ideas that are incorporated into the homes that she and Chip renovate.

Today’s the day! #HearthAndHand with Magnolia is available @Target & on their website! We had fun designing it & can’t wait for you to see! pic.twitter.com/q2dL3PNv3Z — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) November 5, 2017

Although this is the final season, that doesn’t mean the Gaines will disappear from the public eye. They have a new line at Target called Hearth & Hand that offers kitchen items, home and holiday decor, and much more. Their Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco is an extremely popular tourist destination, where visitors can shop, eat, and play games. In addition to their established real estate business, and their newest project at the Magnolia Table restaurant, they also published two books and launched their quarterly Magnolia Journal magazine.

We both slept for 15 hours and missed breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon of shopping with friends, but that rest felt good! Florence, you're beautiful ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Once filming wrapped earlier this month, Chip and Joanna have been relaxing and spent some well deserved down time in Italy. For now, fans can continue to watch and enjoy each new home renovation when the final season of Fixer Upper premieres on Tuesday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Joanna Gaines/Facebook]