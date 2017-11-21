‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Discuss Getting Back Together, What About Briana DeJesus?

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin confused fans a bit during the recent reunion special that aired on MTV on Monday night. The exes discussed some of the details of their personal lives and even revealed that they have talked about getting back together multiple times. However, Javi is currently dating Kailyn’s co-star, Briana DeJesus, who was also in attendance for the reunion, and things were a bit awkward.

According to a Nov. 20 report by Hollywood Life, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin stunned viewers when they claimed that they often talk about getting back together and putting the pieces of their family together again. When asked by Dr. Drew Pinsky if the Teen Mom 2 couple had been talking about getting back together, Kailyn quickly replied that there had been talk “for weeks” about a romantic reunion between she and Javi. Lowry went on to explain that if she and Marroquin are doing well for a long period of time, they sometimes believe that their relationship could work out.

However, Javi Marroquin revealed that he does not trust Kailyn Lowry, and he is not sure if he ever will. In addition, Javi claims that if he and Kail were to get back together, she would need to cut ties with many of her guy friends that she hangs out with currently. The Teen Mom 2 reunion was filmed in October, and a lot has seemingly changed since then.

Although Briana DeJesus claimed that Kailyn Lowry was “salty” about her relationship with Javi Marroquin, the Teen Mom 2 star said that she and Javi were just “friends” during the reunion. However, directly after the reunion filming, Javi confirmed that he and Briana were dating, and the couple has been flaunting their romance all over social media ever since. In addition, Kailyn has confirmed that she is also in a new relationship with a woman. Lowry admitted that the relationship started as a friendship but quickly escalated into a romance, and she now has a girlfriend.

Thank you friends and family that came and made Lincoln’s birthday extremely special. Huge thank you to my girl @_brianadejesus helping me put this together and thank you @miss_teenyfabsmama for these awesome shirts. Linc loved them A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Things seem very confusing for Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin. The have admitted to having love for one another, but it seems that they may never get back to a level where they can reconcile their marriage.

