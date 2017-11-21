‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jaime Lyn Bauer Reprising Role Of Laura Horton, What Brings Her Back To Salem?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Jaime Lyn Bauer is another former cast member returning to the NBC soap opera. She will be reprising the role of Laura Horton, Jennifer’s (Melissa Reeves) mother. She is also the woman who secretly treated Abigail (Marci Miller) when everyone else thought the young wife and mother was dead. When will fans see the character on television screens and what brings her back to Salem?

According to Soap Opera News, Jaime Lyn Bauer is filming the week after Thanksgiving. Since the daytime TV show films several months in advance, that puts her return between May and July. However, it is most likely that she will appear on screen during May sweeps. It will probably be part of a shocking storyline that requires Laura Horton’s presence.

The last time Laura was seen in Salem was after Abby snuck back into town. Wearing black clothing and donning an enormous black hat, Abigail lurked around Salem spying on her loved ones. At least, until Jennifer opened her front door and passed out after seeing her daughter back from the dead. The doctor had a lot of explaining to do. Soon, fans discovered that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) took Abby to Laura’s house, where she stayed and received treatment for PTSD.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers don’t reveal what brings Laura Horton back to Salem next spring. It could have something to do with Abigail, or it could be part of a bigger mystery. Considering that May sweeps always has the juiciest storylines and shocking surprises, it is likely her return is part of something original and not a repeat of past plots.

New head writer Ron Carlivati has been busy bringing back a lot of old characters. It was only a matter of time before Jaime Lyn Bauer returned as Laura Horton. Fans have seen Susan Banks, Sister Mary Moira, and Kristen DiMera, all portrayed by daytime legend Eileen Davidson. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Brandon Beemer and Martha Madison are set to come back as Shawn and Belle. Viewers were even treated to Stefano DiMera’s (Joseph Mascolo) partner-in-crime and resurrection expert, Dr. Rolf, played by William Utay. Of course, there is also Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

To find out what brings Laura Horton back to Salem, keep watching Days Of Our Lives weekdays on NBC.

