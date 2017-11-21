Many fans were devastated when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have announced their decision to end their marriage in June 2015. However, it was only in April 2016 when the Miracles From Heaven actress has officially filed for divorce from her ex-partner. Recently, the mom of three revealed the real status of her dating life.

Speaking to News.com.au, Jennifer Garner admitted that she has not been seeing someone since breaking up with Ben Affleck two years ago. The 45-year-old American actress revealed that her close pals have been setting her up. However, she said she is not interested in dating at the moment.

“I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No thank you!'”

The Dude, Where’s My Car star told the publication that her decision to remain single has something to do with her three children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5. Despite her unsuccessful marriage with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner said it would be unfair to say that all men are the same. The Houston-born star added that people could not just presume that every man has done something wrong.

“We can’t lump all men into [the same category]. We can’t just assume that every man has done something awful or that every man is guilty; due process is important and has to take place.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are co-parenting their children even after their shocking split. In fact, the Daredevil stars want joint and physical custody of their kids. Reports have it that the former couple does not have a prenup agreement and that they are still discussing on how to share their assets equally.

Meanwhile, based on the recent statements of Jennifer Garner, it is safe to say that she and Ben Affleck are not planning to get back together. There have been rumors claiming that the ex-lovers consider reuniting for their kids. However, an unnamed source previously told Page Six that they had never put their divorce plans on hold.

“Nothing’s changed in the way they’ve dealt with their family and themselves… It’s super amicable and they’re moving forward together.”

While Jennifer Garner is not ready to find a new man yet, Ben Affleck is reportedly dating Lindsay Shookus. In fact, a People insider revealed that the pair has been spending time together at Ben’s new pad in Los Angeles. They were even spotted having a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in July.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner shares details of her Thanksgiving meal with Ben Affleck and family. https://t.co/YMVi0Kv4eX pic.twitter.com/rph4ZFn264 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) November 19, 2017

The rumored couple has yet to confirm or deny these speculations. Therefore, avid followers of the Argo star should take these unverified reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner!

