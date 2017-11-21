Kailyn Lowry Slammed By Fellow ‘Teen Mom’ Star: ‘I’m Worried About Her’

It looks like Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may be feuding with another star of the MTV reality franchise. Lowry, who has had a very public feud with co-star Briana DeJesus after she began dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, may be the center of yet another spat.

According to a Nov. 20 report by Radar Online, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, is speaking out about Kailyn Lowry’s life yet again. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Debra recently slammed Kailyn for having too much on her plate, including three baby daddies. Danielson tweeted that she wondered if Lowry had any time for her children between her career commitments, relationship drama, and dealing with the fathers of her sons, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez.

Of course, Kailyn Lowry couldn’t let the comments go without clapping back. The Teen Mom 2 star asked Debra Danielson to not comment about her online, and revealed that she should never question her when it comes to the well being of her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. The feud died down pretty quickly. However, Debra is now commenting further on her concern over Kailyn’s life choices.

The Teen Mom OG grandmother told Radar that she wasn’t questioning Kailyn Lowry’s skills as a mother, but that she was worried about the reality TV star’s personal issues due to her seemingly stressful life. Debra added that she believed Kailyn was a “great mother” and that her children are “well behaved and taken care of.” However, it’s Lowry’s personal life that has her concerned. “I’m worried about her,” Danielson said.

Farrah Abraham’s mom elaborated that her concern for Kailyn Lowry comes due to her messy romantic life. Debra says that the Teen Mom 2 star is dealing with three baby daddies and has recently announced that she is in a romantic relationship with a woman, leading Debra to believe that Kailyn could be a mess on the inside. Danielson says that she believes Lowry must have a lot going on emotionally, and that she wonders when Kail ever has time for herself to relax. So far Kail has yet to respond to Debra’s comments.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]