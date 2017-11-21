David Eason’s Reunion Fight Was Left Off Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 8, And Fans Aren’t Happy

David Eason might have caused quite a lot of drama during the production of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special in Los Angeles last month, but for some reason, the most dramatic moment of all was kept off-camera.

Following weeks of rumors regarding David Eason’s alleged on-set meltdown, which allegedly led to Jenelle Evans’ husband stabbing several decorative balloons with a knife, fans are weighing in on Twitter with disappointment after the reported breakdown was left off the show.

On November 20, Pop Culture shared a report, revealing that fans of Teen Mom 2 had been looking forward to seeing the dramatic footage on the show but were left disappointed after the entire reunion special was aired without any details or even a mention of the incident.

“They edit out soooo much. David took out a knife & started popping the balloons. And Jenelle & Nathan gf was fighting. #TeenMom2,” one Teen Mom 2 viewer wrote on Twitter after Monday’s show was aired.

In addition to David Eason’s balloon-stabbing, Jenelle Evans was accused of nearly engaging in a physical altercation with the new girlfriend of Nathan Griffith, Ashley Lanhart, after she shared a hug with Evans’ mom, Barbara. However, according to Evans, it was Lanhart who started the fight after cussing Evans out after she poked fun at her for filming scenes for the show after previously labeling Teen Mom 2 as “bull***t.”

Jenelle Evans even said after the incident that Nathan Griffith’s girlfriend had to be pinned to a wall and asked to leave due to her confrontation with the reality star. Griffith, meanwhile, denied Evans’ claims, calling her statements “lies.” Evans also admitted that her husband pulled a knife backstage at the Teen Mom 2 filming event but excused his behavior, telling her fans and followers that he was simply expressing his anger after a party bartender refused to serve him any more drinks.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her husband, David Eason, their kids, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

The couple will also soon be seen in the upcoming MTV series The Ex Files.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]