Kenya Moore On Baby And Pregnancy: ‘Today Is Better Than Yesterday’

Kenya Moore shocked everyone when she got married this past summer without telling anyone that she was even dating. Kenya hadn’t even told her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars that she was getting married and it was clear that she wanted to keep the wedding private. Moore didn’t want her husband to be exposed to drama, so she chose to keep the wedding private. Some of her family members were there, but her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars learned about the wedding through the tabloids with the rest of the world. It seemed like Kenya had a plan.

According to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore is now speaking out after being spotted at a fertility clinic. Kenya had traveled to Barbados to start IVF treatments and it sounds like she’s enjoying this new chapter of her life. Even though photographers had spotted her in Barbados at an IVF clinic, she never spoke out about her plans. Instead, she released a statement about her feelings on Instagram and it sounds like this new motherhood chapter has her thinking about the past. Moore revealed that she’s ready to put the past behind her and move on from the dramatic past she has with Matt Jordan, physical abuse, and family troubles with her mother.

Family night with #TheDalys Nothing is more important to me than my family. #love #goodtimes #familyfirst #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #KenyaMoore #issawife #blacklove A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:41am PST

“Now, I have found love and want to start it with a clean slate. I want to put my past mistakes behind me and move forward positively with my new life,” Kenya revealed on Instagram, adding, “No more excuses, or negativity. I now have the chance to live not only for myself, but for my own family. The stakes are the greatest they’ve ever been in my life. Today is better than yesterday, and tomorrow will be better than today.”

It’s no secret that Kenya doesn’t have a relationship with her mother. It’s sad to think that Moore’s children won’t have a grandmother as she doesn’t acknowledge Kenya as her daughter. This has been a heartbreaking realization for Moore and she has discussed it on the show before. But on Instagram, Kenya revealed that she’s ready to move on to a new chapter of her life, where she can call herself a wife and a mother. This is something she’s wanted for a long time and it sounds like she’s ready to finally accept her role as a wife and mother. Since Kenya has been secretive about pregnancy and baby plans before, don’t expect her to announce anything on social media.

Kenya Moore got married this summer before The Real Housewives of Atlanta started filming. Her husband, Marc Daly, won’t be featured on the show.

