These Black Friday Apple Watch Deals Are Worth Checking Out, Including A Deal On The Apple Watch Series 3

If an Apple Watch is on your holiday shopping list, Black Friday may be the best time to snag a deal on Apple’s popular smartwatch. Although some retailers might discount the wearable tech gadget on Cyber Monday, the Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday deals featured below are worth checking out.

The newest model of the watch, the Apple Watch Series 3, was introduced in September, but the previous models are still on the market, and they’re a bargain if you’re not concerned with having the latest model. According to 9 to 5 Mac, the Series 3 watch “isn’t radically different” from the Series 2, but it does feature cellular connectivity — a big perk for users who text or receive calls when their phone is out of range.

Just like the new iPhone X, the deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 seem to be non-existent, save for an offer from Kohls. Forbes reports that the retailer is offering $90 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase of a 38-mm GPS gold Apple Watch Series 3 with a pink band ($329). This offer is available online and in-store starting Thursday, November 23 at 5 p.m. local time.

If just want an Apple Watch and don’t care what model it is, several retailers, including Walmart, Target, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, and Kohl’s, are offering sizable discounts on the Series 1 and 2 models.

Here are the some of the best deals that are worth checking out. Keep in mind, however, that the watches are often in limited supply during Black Friday sales. Some retailers are offering online ordering and free shipping, so it may be worth grabbing the deals online when available.

Apple Watch Series 1

The Target Black Friday ad shows both the Apple Watch Series 1 and the new Series 3 model. While there is no discount on the 3 (prices start at $329, the same price as the Apple Store), Target is discounting the Series 1 watch by $70. Available while supplies last in-store and online, the first model of Apple’s wearable is priced at $179.99. If you have a Target RedCard, you will score an additional 5 percent off on your purchase.

Target isn’t the only retailer offering a discount on the Apple Watch Series 1. According to Business Insider, Macy’s has the 38-millimeter model priced at $180 and the 42-millimeter model will be marked down to $229. This deal is available Wednesday through Saturday. Best Buy is discounting the 38-millimeter aluminum models by $50 ($199) during their Black Friday sale.

If you shop frequently at Kohl’s, you can get a $75 in Kohl’s Cash to use toward a future purchase with the purchase of a 38-mm Space Gray Apple Watch Series 1 with the Black Sport Band for $249.

Apple Watch Series 2

Dick’s Sporting Goods isn’t the first place you think of when it comes to buying an Apple Watch. However, Business Insider reports that the sporting goods chain is offering some decent discounts on the Series 2 model — the Nike+ version will be $90 off and the regular Series 2 model will be $70 off (reg. $329) during their Black Friday sale.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]