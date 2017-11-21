Miley Cyrus Mocks Blake Shelton Over ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Honor Backstage At ‘The Voice’ [Video]

Miley Cyrus isn’t afraid to call out her fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton after it was revealed last week that he’s been named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2017. The “Malibu” singer poked a little fun at Blake as the two hung out together backstage at the NBC competition show and then posted the proof to social media.

Cyrus shared a hilarious video of herself and Shelton spending some time together backstage as Season 13 aired its first live episode on November 20, where she joked about the country crooner looking pretty “sexy.”

“I am live with the ‘Sexiest Man Alive,'” Miley told her fans in the video uploaded to her Twitter account shortly before the coaches, including Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson, went live with a whole lot of shoe-throwing.

The clip, which Miley captioned “.@blakeshelton just bein real sexy,” showed Shelton taking several sips from a black plastic cup as he put his pinkie up and stared into the camera with a model-esque grin.

“Pinkies up for sexy!” Miley then joked.

But Blake’s girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani, shouldn’t be too jealous of Miley hanging out with her man, as the star then poked some fun at the “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer in the video by jokingly admitting that she thinks she’s actually a whole lot sexier than her fellow coach.

“No one knows more about being sexy than… me!” Cyrus then quipped before pointing the camera firmly back on her, to which Shelton let out a confused, “What?”

“Sorry Blakey. Love ya!” Miley then teased.

Cyrus has stayed pretty tight-lipped ever since her fellow Voice coach and friend was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” though the star made it pretty clear shortly after the outlet made the announcement that she had someone else in mind for the annual honor.

Miley shared a photo of boyfriend Liam Hemsworth with her followers on November 17, shortly after People confirmed Blake’s new title, where she hinted that the Australian actor will always be the “Sexiest Man Alive” to her.

Damn. My man lookin hunky as f❤️ck! ❤️????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/cgkkyJAGzl — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 17, 2017

“Damn. My man lookin hunky as f***!” the singer captioned the photo of the Hunger Games actor, adding a number of sweet heart emojis to her post.

But while Miley didn’t explicitly comment on Blake landing the magazine’s prestigious cover at the time, a number of social media users weren’t exactly afraid to speak out.

Days before Cyrus joked about Shelton’s new title backstage at The Voice this week, a slew of disgruntled Twitter users made it pretty clear that they don’t exactly think the country star is worthy of the honor and posted some pretty scathing responses to the news that Blake had been crowned 2017’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

‪Thank you @people!!!! Don't hate me because I'm beautiful… ‬ A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

The backlash became so intense that the star’s fellow singers Kelly Clarkson and Luke Bryan both stepped in to defend him after they initially poked a little fun at Gwen’s boyfriend themselves across social media.

