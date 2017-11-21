Is Heather Dubrow Ready To Come Back To ‘RHOC’ Amid Rumors Vicki Gunvalson Is Being Demoted?

Heather Dubrow has been busy since leaving the Real Housewives of Orange County. Between hosting a podcast, writing a book and maintaining a beauty line, the former reality star’s schedule has been jammed pack. But will Dubrow consider returning to the RHOC amid rumors that her rival Vicki Gunvalson is being demoted? Dubrow recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and weighed in on her possible return to Bravo’s hit reality series.

Is Dubrow Open To Returning To RHOC Next Season?

Dubrow told ET that taking a break from the show was a wise decision because it allowed her to focus on her other business ventures. While Dubrow’s schedule is packed with work, 9 News reports that she stays in contact with some of her former cast members. Dubrow admitted that she made some great friends during her time on the show and seemed happy with how things ended. As far as her return goes, Dubrow assured fans that it isn’t out of the question. The only thing holding her back is timing and whether or not a return makes sense with everything else in her life.

Will Vicki Gunvalson’s Demotion Influence Heather Dubrow’s Decision To Return?

Dubrow, unfortunately, didn’t comment on whether Gunvalson’s rumored demotion would prompt her return. Given how Dubrow and Gunvalson had a major beef when she left, the move will probably increase the likelihood of Dubrow coming back. Gunvalson is coming off one of her worst seasons and threatened to leave the show during a heated season reunion. According to All About the Real Housewives, Gunvalson also suffered an emotional meltdown when she heard about her demotion. Gunvalson has not confirmed that she will return to the show next season.

EXCLUSIVE: #RHOC Season 13 Tea: Vicki Gunvalson Demoted! Get the TEA on why Bravo only wants her back part time! https://t.co/NYUeFsSHFQ pic.twitter.com/rfWqA1zamj — Good Tea (@thegoodteatime) October 17, 2017

When Will We Know About Dubrow’s Future On The RHOC?

Casting for the new season of the RHOC will begin shortly after the reunion is over, so we should know something over the next month or so. In the meantime, Heather Dubrow has plenty of things to keep her busy, including two podcasts, a YouTube channel, a skincare line and an upcoming book release.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion continues Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]