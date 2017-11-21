Kailyn Lowry Could Face Custody Battle Over Lincoln If She Pursues New Career Options

Kailyn Lowry opened up about her plans for the future on Teen Mom 2. Kailyn and Javi Marroquin kept talking about the chance of them getting back together, but through conversation, Dr. Drew learned that they can’t get along, they don’t trust one another, and they continuously fight. However, it sounds like Kailyn may be angry with Javi because he had been hanging out with Briana DeJesus behind her back. Rather than put her ex-husband and his needs before her own, Lowry revealed that she may be thinking about a move to New York City and Los Angeles.

Jo River added that he was also thinking about a move to New York, but Kailyn may be moving sooner rather than later as she has no reason to stay in Delaware anymore. She’s done with school and she no longer needs to stay in Delaware with her ex-husband. But there’s a catch with her decision. According to a Teen Mom 2 reunion recap, Kailyn Lowry may need to go to court if she plans on moving to Los Angeles. When the topic surfaced on the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Javi Marroquin was ready with an answer. He would be willing to fight for his child and it sounds like Kailyn wasn’t ready for that answer.

Never. Been. Happier. ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

When Dr. Drew asked Marroquin how he felt after learning that Lowry may move to Los Angeles, Javi said it was fine and then added that he would do whatever it took to keep his time with his son. He added he would go to court to ensure that Lowry didn’t take away their son to Los Angeles so he didn’t get his time. Kailyn has already been upset about the thought of losing time with her sons, so this may cause a problem between Lowry and Javi.

It will be interesting to see what Kailyn Lowry decides to do, especially when it comes to moving to Los Angeles to grow her career. She has previously revealed that Delaware doesn’t have great opportunities for her, and she would want to move to explore new career options. Her plans may play out on an upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2.

