‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: More Of Stefano DiMera’s Children To Come Out Of The Woodwork?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there could be some interesting new storylines happening in the future and that the late Stefano DiMera, previously played by late actor Joseph Mascolo, could be at the center of it all.

According to a November 21 report by Soap Hub, it seems that Days of Our Lives fans are wondering if Stefano DiMera may have more secret children who could come to Salem to make a splash at any time. As DOOL viewers know, Stefano has been revealed to be the father to Andre DiMera, EJ DiMera, Chad DiMera, Lexie Carver, Renee DuMonde, Megan Hathaway, and Benjy Hawk. He also adopted Peter and Kristen Blake and was a stepfather to Tony DiMera. However, it seems that even more DiMeras could be in the cards.

The report reveals that nearly half of Days of Our Lives fans believe that Stefano DiMera has had enough children come out of the woodwork. However, Stefano’s kids have always picked up the slack as the villains in Salem when “The Phoenix” was unable to. Since Stefano is seemingly dead and gone — even though rumors have been circulating that may not be the case — his children would likely be the ones to carry on that DiMera legacy as Salem’s baddest, and Chad and Andre don’t seem to be convincing bad guys.

Meanwhile, rumors are flying that actor Tyler Christopher could be playing one of Stefano’s long-lost children. The soap opera veteran has confirmed that he is joining the cast of Days of Our Lives very soon, but his character has yet to be revealed. While some fans believed that Tyler may have been a recast for the role of EJ DiMera, DOOL head writer Ron Carlivati announced that the actor would play a brand new role, and the character could be linked to Stefano in some way.

It seems that the DiMera family, no matter how big or small, will always be a huge presence in Salem, and Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see them cooking up schemes for many years to come.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]