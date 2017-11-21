Erika Girardi Dishes On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8, Lisa Rinna Friendship

Erika Girardi and the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are returning to Bravo next month and during an event in Los Angeles earlier this week, Girardi teased fans of what is to come.

In addition to the introduction of new cast member Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Erika Girardi said there would be tons of cast trips during Season 8 and a shift in friendships amongst the cast.

“We traveled so much this year. I think that is something the audience will really enjoy,” Erika Girardi explained to the Daily Dish on November 20.

As Erika Girardi revealed, she and her co-stars traveled to a number of places, including Tokyo, New York, and Berlin, during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 and, as fans may recall, she reportedly fought with Lisa Rinna during her visit to Germany.

While Erika Girardi didn’t say much in regard to her feud with her co-star in Berlin, a report by All About the Tea in October said that Lisa Rinna had reportedly become drunk before engaging in a screaming match with Girardi on the street. In photos from the trip, Rinna was seen yelling at a seemingly disinterested Girardi as their co-star, Kyle Richards, attempted to mediate the situation.

“Lisa Rinna and I… Listen, Berlin was great,” Girardi said of the trip. “That was with all the girls.”

Erika Girardi then seemingly suggested that whatever went down with Lisa Rinna in Berlin was water under the bridge as she revealed the two of them had a great time in Japan.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Erika Girardi joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s sixth season along with Kathryn Edwards. However, while Girardi was asked to return to the show for Season 7, when Dorit Kemsley was added, Edwards was not asked back.

As for Teddi Jo Mellencamp’s addition to the show, it is hard to say if she has any past ties to the cast. That said, she’s been seen spending time with Kyle Richards in recent weeks.

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]