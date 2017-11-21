‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Finds Out Will’s Alive, Reunites With His Son

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that another big reunion is in store for Will Horton. Will, who was recently found alive by his mother, Sami Brady, and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis, has been brought back from the dead and brainwashed to believe that he is EJ DiMera. However, the people of Salem know that is not the case, and everyone is encouraging him to return home to try to remember his old life, and reunite with those closest to him.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and news via Celeb Dirty Laundry, one of the people that Will Horton will reunite with when he returns to Salem will be his father, Lucas Horton. Will and Lucas had a very special bond and were best friends. The two liked to do lots of activities together and spent a ton of time with one another. However, Lucas is currently not doing so well in life.

As many Days of Our Lives viewers know, Lucas, a former alcoholic, has fallen off the wagon again. It all started when he and his fiance, Adrienne Kiriakis, split. Although at the time Adrienne’s life was being taken over by her doppelganger, Bonnie Lockhart, Lucas believed that Adrienne didn’t love him anymore, and he turned to the bottle to numb the pain. When Adrienne finally did return to her life in Salem, she had to tell a suffering Lucas that she was in love with her ex-husband, Justin Kiriakis, and that she wanted to be with him.

In the latest #DAYS, Sami and Susan battle over Will.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/byQBQutoAw — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 21, 2017

Lucas’ messy love life coupled with the fact that he lost his job due to his drinking has taken a toll on him. However, it was the situation with his son, Will, that really left him broken. When the news came out that Will may still be alive, Lucas spiraled even further, although he claimed that he did not believe Will to be alive. Now that Will’s been found, Days of Our Lives fans will get to see him come home to Salem and reunite with Lucas. DOOL viewers are hoping that Will’s return will be just the thing that Lucas needs to pull him out of the darkness and get sober again.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.

