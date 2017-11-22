Angelina Jolie Vies With Brad Pitt’s Royal Date By Flaunting Revenge Weight Loss in Kate Middleton’s Style?

Just days after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, rumors about his romantic life soared. In recent months, reports have linked Brad to more women than Justin Bieber ever imagined — and in fact, Bieber’s off-again, on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez is one of the girlfriends with whom Pitt has reportedly canoodled, as the Inquisitr reported. From his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston to Ella Purnell, 21, who co-starred with Angelina in Maleficent, it seems as if no woman over age 21 in Brad’s past or present has been spared from dating rumors.

But it is Brad’s recent rumored romance with royalty that seems to have captured the headlines. Typically, reports about Pitt dating are sparked when he co-stars with an attractive actress or attends the same event as a single female celebrity (remember all those rumors about Kate Hudson?). But for the first time, it was royalty who has started the dating buzz again. It took just one event to generate celebrity romance gossip, reported Extra.

“Charlotte Casiraghi, of Monaco’s royal family, attended the LACMA Art and Film Gala in L.A. [and] was rumored to be at the event with a high-profile date… Brad Pitt.”

Since then, rumors have soared about the romance of Brad and Grace Kelly’s granddaughter. Some reports, however, have attempted to cite sources in brushing off the rumors that Pitt and his royal girlfriend Charlotte have been seen holding hands.

Grace Kelly's gorgeous granddaughter hits the red carpet, as source denies she's dating Brad Pitt: https://t.co/M88YlqF54H pic.twitter.com/TaKcyMO4f5 — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 13, 2017

Now Angelina Jolie has added to those rumors by suddenly changing her style to look like royalty herself.

Angelina Jolie Stuns With Sudden Style Change, Showing Weight Loss

Jolie seems to be taking her fashion cues directly from royalty, and it’s a dramatic change, pointed out Yahoo.

“Angelina Jolie’s style was once best known as sexy and daring. Remember the high-slit Atelier Versace dress she wore to the 2012 Oscars? That’s some va-va-voom.”

But Angelina has gone from that va-va-voom to Valentino vamp, stepping out in subtly sexy rather than daring outfits. Recently, Jolie was seen sporting a tailored blazer, tightly fitted skirt, and Valentino handbag. The tailored style, completed with low-key chic pumps, drew comparisons to Kate Middleton’s royal style choices.

The A-line skirt also highlighted Angelina’s slender figure. Jolie used to wear flowing gowns. But her recent style changes have shown what some refer to as her revenge body weight loss, as the Inquisitr reported.

Kate Middleton Serves As Angelina Jolie’s New Royal Role Model?

Rather than showing off her legs in a gown with a thigh-high slit, Angelina has been going for what Yahoo described as “Kate Middleton’s tailored style.” From her stance to hair, Jolie is looking more and more like Princess Kate.

“Angelina Jolie even managed to achieve the same exact voluminous ‘do that [Kate Middleton] always puts forward.”

Speculating on what Angelina’s style change means, Yahoo suggested that Angelina is “a major fan of the royal family,” given that she is viewed as “Hollywood royalty.” But it’s a fashion change that comes just after Jolie attracted comparisons to Selena Gomez’s style.

Angelina Jolie Weight Loss In Tighter Styles Results In Skinny-Shaming

Earlier this month, Angelina stunned by stepping out in fashions that looked as if they had been taken from Selena’s closet. As the Inquisitr reported, Jolie has been reported to be still in love with Brad Pitt, and speculation soared that Jolie was seeking to lure back Pitt by dressing like his rumored girlfriend Selena.

just discussing #TheBigShort ????-@agentoh A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 11, 2016 at 12:21am PST

But when Angelina earned comparisons to Kate Middleton, it was her weight loss rather than her styles that earned the strongest reactions. Comments on the Yahoo story focused on skinny-shaming Jolie’s revenge body.

“Kate is a lady and Jolie is a bony weirdo.”

One reader argued that Angelina and Middleton should not be compared because “one has class while the other one needs to eat something.”

The Daily Mail’s article on Jolie’s recent style changes also resulted in skinny-shaming. One commentator expressed concern about Angelina’s health based on her skin tone and weight loss.

“Her skin is as colorless as her clothes lately,” wrote the concerned user. “She really looks ill. And of course her blouse is loose; she’d have to shop in the children’s section to find one that fits.”

Amid those commenting on Jolie’s slender figure, one fan offered a solution.

“Brad [Pitt] needs to step up, Jolie needs him,” urged the fan.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI]